Painting with live flies? John Knuth explores rebirth through nature-based paintings in Southport

Bright colors on a painter’s palette, the Hengelo Rieneke Metselaar runs her brush through it and gets to work. His style? “Bright, loose and playful colors.”. It’s been eight years since Rieneke picked up the brush and started painting. “Since 2013, I started taking painting lessons with Gerard Kokhuis. I took courses there for several years, I became more and more enthusiastic. I also started to develop my own style more and more, from time to time I try new things. That’s what makes it so fun. Since 2019, I paint or draw something almost every day. If I haven’t done anything for a few days, I get restless. It’s almost addictive, but in a good way, ”she said.