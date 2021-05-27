Painting with live flies? John Knuth explores rebirth through nature-based paintings in Southport

"Participants will explore East Asian conceptions of line, brush stroke, and composition with a focus on the traditional subjects of the Four Gracious Plants (plum, orchid, chrysanthemum, and bamboo) and landscapes. East Asian water-ink painting is not merely a visual art; it is also a literary and philosophical one. The regular practice of water-ink painting promotes a better understanding of the beauty within nature and the cultivation of an inner sense of harmony. Instructor Sungsook Setton employs a flexible and creative approach to her virtual Brush Painting class, integrating group instruction and individual tutoring: • Instruction and discussion. • Communication with instructor for commentary on individual practice. • The class will use a combination of communication tools for individual guidance"