Painting with live flies? John Knuth explores rebirth through nature-based paintings in Southport

By Andrea Valluzzo
Connecticut Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf John Knuth was not an artist, he probably would be a biologist. As a child, he grew up in Minnesota catching snakes and reading Andy Warhol art books. His twin passions for nature and art have shaped his life ever since. Long fascinated with nature, Knuth, who is now...

www.ctpost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Southport#Painting#High Art#Art#Acrylic Paint#Covid#Fed#Real American Tavern#Hollistaggart Com#Nature Based Paintings#Religious Icon Paintings#Rebirth#Knuth Eagerly Talks#Sculptural Forms#Flies#Colorful Eggs#Human History#Horseshoe Crab Shells#Transcendence
