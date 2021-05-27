Cleveland Clinic cardiologists move to private practice

Harold R. “Ted” Chenault, Jr. died peacefully on May 8, 2021, at Indian River Estates, with his daughters at his side. Ted was born in Louisville, KY on October 6, 1933, the son of Harold and Sarah Burrus Chenault. He contracted polio in August 1954 before his senior year of college. Although polio left him a paraplegic, Ted went on to graduate from the University of Illinois and then obtain his law degree from the University of Louisville. He practiced in Frankfort, KY, but eventually headed south to Florida. He worked initially in Winter Park, but with his wife Marilyn and twin daughters, Elizabeth and Susan, moved to Vero Beach in 1971, having accepted a position with the Trust Department at the Indian River Citrus Bank. He was soon presented with the opportunity to start a Trust Department at the Beach Bank of Vero Beach (later acquired by Northern Trust). He loved to say that he never let the Beach Bank employees forget that the Trust Department opened on April Fool’s Day in 1977, though the success of his team there was no joke. Ted had a long, happy, and successful career at the Beach Bank, and retired from Northern Trust in 1997. He and Marilyn enjoyed many wonderful trips after his retirement, often accompanied by family members or close friends.