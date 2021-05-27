Cancel
Vero Beach, FL

Cleveland Clinic cardiologists move to private practice

By Michelle Genz
veronews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Seth Baker was in a great mood on the first day of his new solo cardiology practice that opened in Vero Beach last week. The veteran cardiologist spent the past decade of his 25-year career employed by what is now Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital. Last week, he took the final step in breaking free of that arrangement, opening a concierge practice in a freshly renovated space just west of the hospital.

