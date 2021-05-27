Cancel
Cheyenne, WY

Nine Cheyenne players earn all-state softball honors

By WyoSports Staff
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 6 days ago
CHEYENNE – The capital city was represented well in the inaugural Wyoming softball postseason awards.

Cheyenne Central seniors Alexis Naughton, Taylor Gebhart, and Jayden Gashler were named to the first team all-state list along with junior Brogan Allen. The three were also awarded first team All-East Conference along with junior Kaitlyn Ackerman, who was second team all-state.

Allen finished the season with a .515 batting average, 30 RBIs and three home runs. She also went 3-4 in the circle with a 4.50 earned-run average and finished the season with 41 strikeouts. Gebhart batted .429 on the season with five home runs and 17 RBIs. Gebhart also posted a 3-2 record in the pitcher’s circle with a 6.51 ERA and 26 strikeouts. Gashler batted .472, knocking in 13 runs and scoring 32 runs.

Ackerman finished batting .333 with 15 RBI’s and was 3-1 in the circle with a 3.65 ERA. Naughton was .267 at the plate and drove in nine runs.

Juniors Lauren Lucas and Drue Mirich were given second team all-conference awards.

The Lady Indians finished as state runners-up, losing to Campbell County 14-9 in the state title game.

Cheyenne East finished with three first team all-state selections with senior Ariana Galicia, sophomore Trista Stehwien and freshman Gracie Oswald getting the nods. Galicia was .493 at the plate and had 13 RBIs. The Black Hills State University signee also went 6-2 with an ERA of 3.34 and fanned 100 batters. Stehwien batted .565 on the season, picked up 39 hits and had 21 RBIs. She also struck out only once in 78 plate appearances. Oswald led the team with a .582 batting average while also leading the team in RBIs (31) and runs (34).

The three were also awarded first team All-East Conference. Junior Ella Neider, sophomore Jaylyn Christensen and freshman Lillian Vallejo were awarded all-conference second team honors.

The Lady T-Birds placed fourth at the state tournament.

Senior Michaela Moorehouse earned Cheyenne South’s lone all-state award and first team All-East Conference award. The senior batted .364 on the season and drove in five runs. She was South’s go-to in the circle, finishing the season 2-8 with an ERA of 8.08.

Alyssa Albaugh and Aubrianna Garcia were named all-conference second team.

PREP SOFTBALL

2021 ALL-STATE

First team

Campbell County: Avery Gray, Natalie Clonch; Cheyenne Central: Brogan Allen, Jayden Gashler, Alexis Naughton, Taylor Gebhart; Cheyenne East: Trista Stehwien, Gracie Oswald, Ariana Galicia; Cheyenne South: Michaela Moorehose; Cody: Emily Egger, Violet Wollschlager; Kelly Walsh: Kynlee Griffith, Brooke Lijewski; Laramie: Janey Adair; Natrona County: Ashlynn Attaway; Thunder Basin: Lauren O’Loughlin, Jaci Piercy, Kaitlyn Kaul, Emma Kimberling.

Second team

Campbell County: Cierra Williams, Jadeyn Snyder; Cheyenne Central: Kaitlyn Ackerman; Cody: Ellie Ungrund; Green River: Shelby Carson; Kelly Walsh: Arianah Plorin, Sophia Wood, Lizzy Oldfather; Natrona County: Maggie Teague; Worland: Kylie Fronk

ALL-EAST CONFERENCE

First team

Campbell County: Cierra Williams, Natalie Clonch, Jadeyn Snyder, Jaidyn Groombridge; Cheyenne Central: Alexis Naughton, Brogan Allen, Jayden Gashler, Kaitlyn Ackerman; Cheyenne East: Ariana Galicia, Trista Stehwien, Gracie Oswald; Cheyenne South: Michaela Moorehouse; Laramie: Colby Stickelman, Marisol Gomez, Janey Adair; Thunder Basin: Jaci Piercy, Caitlin Kaul, Lauren O’Loughlin, Emma Kimberling, Makya Smith.

Second team

Campbell County: Taylor Curtin, Missy West, Kaylie Jones, Rhianna Davis; Cheyenne Central: Drue Mirich, Lauren Lucas; Cheyenne East: Ella Neider, Jaylyn Christensen, Lillian Vallejo; Cheyenne South: Alyssa Albaugh, Aubrianna Garcia; Laramie: Macy McKinney, Izabella Pacheco, Paysen White; Thunder Basin: Macy Selfors, Joelie Spelts, Makenzie Loftus; Wheatland: Bailey Fitzwater, Rylee Coates, Gracen Mount, Grace Battershell.

ALL-WEST CONFERENCE

First team

Cody: Morgan Evans, Violet Wollschlager, Ally Schroeder, Emily Egger, Ava Meier, Ellie Ugrund; Green River: Shelby Carson; Kelly Walsh: Olivia Smith, Brooke Lijewski, Sophia Wood, Lizzy Oldfather, Allison Boroz, Arianah Plorin, Rachael Bradley, Kynlee Griffith; Natrona County: Ashlynn Attaway, Maggie Teague; Rock Springs: Kylie Walker, Ashley Anderson; Worland: Vivian Hawkins, Carmyn Buckman, Kylie Fronk

Second team

Cody: Ava Wollschlager; Green River: Kaylee Carson, Lani Jo Blaylock, Natalie White; Kelly Walsh: Rylee Guest; Natrona County: Dominique Bakser, Kendra Meyer, Maria Walker; Rock Springs: Kennedy Shassitz, Payten Soltis; Worland: Winnie Smith, Brooke Wright, Brooklynn Hellyer.

