Toccoa, GA

Toccoa teen wounded in shooting still hospitalized

By Joy Purcell
nowhabersham.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Toccoa teenager who was shot last week remains hospitalized and the teen accused of shooting her remains behind bars. 17-year-old Cassidy Blalock was shot once in the arm when a gunman opened fire outside a Toccoa residence. The bullet broke her arm and severed her brachial artery. Quick thinking by a neighbor who witnessed the shooting helped save her life. “He wrapped my arm and stayed with me until the first responders got there,” Cassidy tells Now Habersham from her hospital bed in Gainesville.

nowhabersham.com
