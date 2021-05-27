Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Southampton: Southgate praises Ward-Prowse after England Euros call-up

By Opinion
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland boss Gareth Southgate has heaped praise on James Ward-Prowse after calling up the Southampton captain to his provisional squad for Euro 2020. Southgate has been manager for Ward-Prowse at Under-21s and senior level with the Three Lions and included the 26-year-old in a 33-man group of players yesterday. With the European Championships just over two weeks away, he seems happy with the midfielders progress over time.

saintsmarching.com
FanSided

FanSided

95K+
Followers
277K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Lions#England Euros#Southampton#Under 21s#Hampshire Live#The Premier League#St Mary#National Selectors#Saints Fans#Set Pieces#11th June#European#Goal Involvements#Open Play#Happy#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueFrankfort Times

Southampton beats already-relegated Fulham 3-1 in EPL

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Nathan Tella scored his first goal for Southampton in a 3-1 win over already-relegated Fulham in the English Premier League on Saturday. The midfielder came off the bench to net the second while Fulham’s consolation came from 18-year-old Fabio Carvalho scoring his first goal for the London club.
SoccerTimes-Herald

English FA Cup Champions

1875—Royal Engineers 2, Old Etonians 0 (after 1-1 draw) 1876—Wanderers 3, Old Etonians 0 (after 1-1 draw) 1886—Blackburn 2, West Bromwich Albion 0 (after 0-0 draw) 1889—Preston North End 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. 1890—Blackburn 6, Sheffield Wednesday 1. 1891—Blackburn 3, Notts County 1. 1892—West Bromwich Albion 3, Everton 2. 1893—Wolverhampton...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Daniel Levy’s Imaginary (Managerial) Shortlist: Gareth Southgate

Subject: Let us help you! (Manager search) I’m sorry to bother you at what must be a very busy time, what with you making an extremely unpopular decision about the future of the club. And also hiring a new manager. Allow me to introduce myself. My name is... Kerry. Yes. Kerry... uh Hane. That is my name.
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

The fringe players hoping to make England’s 26-man squad for the Euros

Earlier this week Uefa confirmed that squads for the European Championship this summer will be expanded from 23 to 26 players. It is good news for players who were on the edge of squads and for international managers who were struggling to whittle down their options. Gareth Southgate has a deep pool of talent from which to choose. With that in mind, we have suggested three defenders, midfielders and forwards, as well as one goalkeeper, who will hope to squeeze into his 26-man squad for the summer. Players who are injured and at risk of missing out – Danny Ings and Jordan Henderson, for example – are overlooked.
SoccerNBC San Diego

Google Is Helping the England Soccer Manager Pick His Squad. Here's How

England Manager Gareth Southgate has been using a piece of player performance software developed by the Football Association and Google Cloud. The platform contains thousands of minutes of video clips and stats on everything from passes completed and shots on target, to fouls conceded and distance covered. Southgate is under...
Soccerledburyreporter.co.uk

England boss Gareth Southgate launches giant flag tour in aid of grassroots game

England manager Gareth Southgate and former Scotland striker Joe Jordan have launched giant flag tours of their countries ahead of Euro 2020 to help support grassroots football. Nationwide, sponsors of the Football Association’s Respect campaign, the England team and Scotland’s Positive Play programme, will donate £1 for each of the...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate set to be without 12 players for England's pre-Euro 2020 warm-up games if both European finals are all-English affairs with likes of Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount not available

England manager Gareth Southgate is set to be without 12 members of his Euros squad as the prospect of all-English European finals threatens to derail the national team's tournament preparations. Chelsea will face Manchester City in Istanbul on May 29, just four days before England face Austria in their first...
FIFAPosted by
Daily Mirror

England Euro 2020 squad predicted by FUT 21 with Jadon Sancho but no Phil Foden

With Euro 2020 set to kick off in two months time, Gareth Southgate's England squad will soon have to be confirmed. But selecting the 26-man England squad is not the only difficult decision Southgate will have to make, because the England boss will also have to decide which eleven players will start in their opening Euro 2020 group game against Croatia on June 13, and that decision only seems to be getting more difficult for Southgate as the season progresses.
Soccerthestatszone.com

FPL Triple Gameweek 35 – head-to-head comparisons: Gyfil Sigurdsson vs James Ward-Prowse

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. In one of the easier decisions for head to heads this gameweek, James Ward-Prowse (£5.8m) should get the nod over Gyfil Sigurdsson (£6.9m). Every. Time. The Southampton midfielder is cheaper, comfortably outscores the Icelandic international in all statistical categories and even when we look at the form guide, which seems to suggest Sigurdsson, there is a caveat to this. Ward-Prowse’s "-1" against West Brom in GW32 was down to a missed penalty. While players can’t be relied to score penalties every time, had Ward-Prowse converted this his recent form would also exceed that of Sigurdsson’s. Southampton also have the friendlier looking fixtures on paper as they face a Liverpool team who haven’t kept a clean sheet at home in their last eight league matches and Crystal Palace, who have just one clean sheet in their last 20 league matches away from home. The two sides also love to concede a goal via set-piece. Palace have conceded eleven this season through dead-ball situations, good for the joint second worst record in the league, while Liverpool have shipped ten goals through the same method. Given the statistics it wouldn’t be a stretch to see Ward-Prowse add to his already excellent free-kick record this gameweek.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Gareth Southgate is set to announce his England squad for Euro 2020 on May 25: How many players he can take, friendly dates and when the group stages begin - everything to know

England manager Gareth Southgate will announce his official squad for the impending Euro 2020 championships on May 25, it has been confirmed. The announcement will be made just two days after the close of the Premier League campaign on May 23, with only two weeks now remaining for the players to impress.
SoccerFrankfort Times

Decisions for Southgate, Kane as England prepares for Euros

LONDON (AP) — Naming a 33-man provisional list, Gareth Southgate gave himself another week to deliberate on England's final European Championship squad. To keep the three newcomers or not? How fatigued will the 12 players competing in this week's European club finals be? And will the players returning from injury be fit enough to make the final group of 26?