Show Redbirds care during #RedbirdImpact Month

The Memorial Day 2021 parade in Bloomington has been cancelled. However, the VFW Post 454, American Legion Post 56 and AMVETS Post 270 will have a Memorial Day recognition event at Miller Park band shell beginning at 10 a.m. May 31. This event will feature a guest speaker and other recognition activities to honor those who have served our nation in the armed forces. A ceremony presented at the Korean War, Vietnam War Memorial, located at the northwest part of Miller Park will be conducted by VFW 454 immediately after the event at the Miller Park band shell. Even with no parade it is appropriate and meaningful to attend these ceremonies “lest we forget” whose sacrifices have permitted us to enjoy the freedoms and liberty that they have won for us.