Show Redbirds care during #RedbirdImpact Month
Illinois State University’s Alumni Association understands that the core values of the University do not stop after graduation. To align with the value of civic engagement, the association’s Redbird Engagement and Development (RED) Committee and the University’s Center for Civic Engagement are encouraging Redbirds to come together to show what it means to make a #RedbirdImpact this June with a day of service on campus, a chance to donate to a school drive online, and a call to serve across the world.news.illinoisstate.edu