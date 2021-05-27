Cancel
Second Expansion Pass Content for Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Goes Live

By Sam
otakustudy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStill tending to your virtual farm? Continuing to warm to the residents of Olive Town? New adventures await players today in Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town, with XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe today launching the farming life-simulators second wave of expansion pass content. Known as Windswept Falls, this...

www.otakustudy.com
