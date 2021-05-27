Cancel
Summer to finally arrive in UK with sunny skies expected from weekend

Posted by
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26j7xv_0aD8fbez00
People enjoying the Spring sunshine in Margate, Kent (PA Wire)

Summer is set to arrive in the UK from this weekend as forecasters predicted a sunny end to a cold and rainy May

The Met Office said temperatures will hit 20C (68F) on Saturday sparking 10 days of warm and dry weather.

By the end of the bank holiday weekend, temperatures could possibly reach 25C (77F) in West London, the Met Office said.

Leeds could reach 21C (70F) and in Newcastle the mercury could hit 22C (72F).

Most areas will see sun on Saturday morning, ranging from southern central parts of England, to Manchester and parts of the north west and the far west of Scotland.

There will be a transition from cold weather into a fine and settled period of weather over the bank holiday and early parts of next weeks

Temperatures look set to remain in the 20s until the middle of next week, although there is less certainty about the weather beyond Wednesday, the Met Office said.

Grahame Madge, senior press officer at the Met Office, said: “There will be a transition from cold weather into a fine and settled period of weather over the bank holiday and early parts of next weeks.

“Areas on the east coast may be cooler because of a breeze from the North Sea.

“Most areas should see some sunshine this weekend.

“It may feel cooler in the mornings.”

The warmer weather marks a welcome break from the rain that has dominated the UK since the start of the month.

According to Met Office figures it has been the 10th wettest May on record with England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all recording rainfall above the average amount predicted at this point in May.

Parts of Scotland and northern England even saw snow at the beginning of the month when temperatures reached -5.5C.











