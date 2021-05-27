Packers running back Aaron Jones planning end-zone tribute to his late father

Even with the NFL being a passing league these days, running backs still rule the roost in fantasy football. You cannot win a fantasy football league without a decent pair of high-caliber running backs, and many times you need three above-average backs to win thanks to injuries, bye weeks, COVID outbreaks, and because you can use an extra RB if your league has a flex position in its weekly lineup. With how hard it is to find workhorses in today’s running-back-by-committee football world, fantasy general managers know stockpiling talented tailbacks on their roster remains one of the truest ways to win fantasy championships. If you can find some sleepers to stash on your squad, your running backs could lead you to riches, trophies, and bragging rights.