Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

More than 110 pounds of suspected cocaine wash ashore on Texas beaches, sheriff says

By CNN Wire
southgatv.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the course of the last week, packages containing suspected cocaine have washed up onto the beaches of Matagorda County, Texas, authorities said. “Please keep in mind that if you ever find a suspicious package on the beach, do not touch or pick up the packages. Packages could contain substances that are harmful if touched. Packages could be anything from Marijuana to Fentanyl,” Lt. Philip Hester with the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division said Tuesday.

www.southgatv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Matagorda County, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Galveston, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Matagorda County, TX
Government
Matagorda County, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beaches#Cocaine#Marijuana#County Sheriff#Sheriff S Office#Gulf Of Mexico#Authorities#Substances#Beachgoers#Fentanyl#Lt Philip Hester#Weight#Packages#Worth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related