The Copley-Fairlawn City Schools (CFCS) are eternally grateful to our Alumni who have served this great country. The Copley High School Veteran Recognition Program was formed to recognize graduates of the Copley-Fairlawn Schools who have served in the military. The graduates are being honored with recognition banners that are hanging at the five schools in the district. Tyler Allen, a student in the high school GenYES program, designed the banner template, and they are printed on a professional vinyl printer in the high school media center.