State Police have released the names of the people involved in Sunday’s fatal car-motorcycle accident in Canandaigua. 52-year old Robert Ogeen, from Clifton Springs, was killed when he was struck by a motorist making a left turn in front of his motorcycle. The operator of the passenger vehicle, Charles McCausland, was attempting a left turn into a local garden center when he turned into the path of the southbound motorcycle. Ogeen and the motorcycle then struck another northbound vehicle.