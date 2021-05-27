Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Police officers accused of sharing murder scene photos apologise in court

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AfGO4_0aD8fFR700
Fryent Park (PA Archive)

Two Metropolitan Police officers apologised as they appeared in court after taking photographs of a double murder scene before sharing them on WhatsApp.

Pc Deniz Jaffer, 47, and Pc Jamie Lewis, 32, are charged with misconduct in a public office between June 7 and June 23 last year over the pictures of sisters Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46.

The officers had been assigned to protect the scene after the two women were stabbed to death at Fryent Country Park in Wembley north-west London, in the early hours of June 6.

They are sorry beyond measure for the pain that they have caused

Social worker Ms Henry, from Brent in north-west London, and photographer Ms Smallman, from Harrow in north-west London, had met friends the previous evening to celebrate the elder sister’s birthday.

Jaffer and Lewis appeared in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to face a single charge which states each “misconducted” themselves “in a way which amounted to an abuse of the public’s trust in the office holder by without authorisation, entering a crime scene he had been assigned to protect, sending information about his attendance at the scene to members of the public via WhatsApp and taking photographs of the crime scene.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nRIBf_0aD8fFR700
Sisters Bibaa Henry (left) and Nicole Smallman (PA Media)

Their lawyer Luke Ponte said: “There is an indication to be given and it’s an indication of a guilty plea on behalf of both defendants.”

He added: “They are sorry beyond measure for the pain that they have caused.”

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring sent the case to the Old Bailey on June 24 when they will be required to formally enter pleas, saying it was a “high profile” case.

Jaffer, of Hornchurch, east London, appeared in court dressed in a blue sweater over a checked shirt and wearing a black face mask.

Lewis, from Colchester, Essex, wore a dark suit with a waistcoat over a white shirt and burgundy tie, as well as a blue face mask.

The pair, who only spoke to confirm their names, addresses and dates of birth during the brief hearing, were granted unconditional bail.

The officers were arrested as part of a criminal investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog into allegations they took “non-official and inappropriate photographs” of the crime scene before sharing them on WhatsApp.

Jaffer and Lewis, who are both attached to the Met’s North East command unit, were both suspended from duty following their arrests on June 22 last year and charged last month.

The watchdog is also carrying out a separate inquiry into how the Met handled calls from worried relatives and friends of missing Ms Smallman and Ms Henry before their bodies were discovered on June 7.

Danyal Hussein, 19, of Guy Barnett Grove, Blackheath, south-east London, is facing trial at the Old Bailey in June accused of the sisters’ murders.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
72K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Uk#Police Bail#London Police#Criminal Court#Trial Court#Police Misconduct#Metropolitan Police#Social#The Old Bailey#Iopc#Essex#Defendants#Photographer Ms#Pictures#Pleas#Unconditional Bail#Public Office#Sisters Nicole Smallman#Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Whatsapp
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Country
U.K.
Related
Violent CrimesPosted by
newschain

Man arrested after flower seller stabbed to death close to his stall

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a flower seller was stabbed to death close to his stall in north London, Scotland Yard said. Tony Eastlake, 55, known as the “flower man of Islington” by customers and his local community, died from a knife wound after being attacked on Essex Road just before 5.30pm on Saturday.
Niles, ILtribuneledgernews.com

Niles police: Man accused of hitting neighbor, police officer with flashlight

May 18—The following items were taken from the Niles Police Department reports. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt. Zbigniew M. Knapik, 63, of the 8200 block of North Oleander Avenue, Niles, was charged with battery and resisting a police officer on May 7 after officers responded to a fight involving Knapik and a neighbor, police said. According to police, Knapik was accused of hitting his neighbor with a flashlight and then used the flashlight to strike a responding officer. Court information was not listed.
Sex CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Rapist jailed after bundling woman into car in East London

A man has been jailed for 10 years after forcing a woman into a car in east London and raping her as police continue to search for his accomplice.Goerge Stoiean, 27, pleaded guilty to raping the woman last month and was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Wednesday.In the early hours of 25 November, 2020, Stoeian’s accomplice forced the woman into a car on Ilford High Road. Stoiean then drove a short distance before raping her in the car. Police have not yet found the passenger.The woman, who is in her 20s, was held down and repeatedly punched, leaving her...
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Seven arrested after teenager dies in London tennis court stabbing

A teenager has been stabbed to death at a park in northwest London.The 18-year-old man was found injured at a tennis court in Montrose Park, Edgware, just before 6pm on Bank Holiday Monday.Police said they were called to reports of a group of males fighting at 5.54pm.The injured man was treated at the scene by medics from London's Air Ambulance but he was pronounced dead at 7.17pm."Police are working to inform his next of kin," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. "Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will follow in due course."Officers are working to determine whether there any...
La Crosse, WILa Crosse Tribune

Man accused of biting La Crosse police officer after vandalism spree

A 32-year-old man with no permanent address was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of assaulting an officer after police responded to a May 17 vandalism spree in La Crosse. David J. Meboe also faces misdemeanor charges of theft, criminal damage to property, disorderly...
New Orleans, LARegister Citizen

New Orleans police officer arrested, accused of rape

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans police officer has been arrested after a woman accused him of rape. Officer Gerry Paul was arrested Wednesday and faces a charge of second-degree rape, punishable by five to 40 years in prison if convicted. It was unknown if Paul has secured an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Memphis, TNscdag.com

Police Officer Indicted on Murder Charge

May 19, 2021 – A Memphis police officer accused of killing a man in the back of his squad car and disposing of the body earlier this year has been indicted on first-degree murder and other felony charges, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich. Defendant Patric Ferguson, 29,...
willmarradio.com

Two men accused of attacking Minneapolis police officers

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has charged two men accused of attacking Minneapolis police officers last weekend. Thirty-nine-year-old Christopher Smith and 21-year-old Robert Ford are charged with fourth-degree assault against a peace officer. The officers were trying to disperse a crowd in the downtown area so an ambulance could take an injured person to the hospital. Ford is accused of hitting an officer in the head with a stick and Smith reportedly sprayed four or five officers with mace.
Hinds County, MSNBC News

Judge dismisses murder charges against two officers accused of slamming man

Murder charges were dropped against two of the three Mississippi police officers who were accused of body-slamming a man who later died. Hinds County Judge E. Faye Peterson said Thursday that there was not enough evidence to prove that Officers Desmond Barney and Lincoln Lampley acted in a criminal manner in the January 2019 death of George Robinson.