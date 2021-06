Things are getting frustrating for the Tennessee Titans. Having had both the talent and a chance to do something special the last two seasons, they haven't been able to get over the hump. And with so much upheaval in the AFC South going into the 2021 season, their stability and talent again put them in position to take the division crown -- the least they're looking to do. They have it in them to go deep into the playoffs, led by the inhuman being known as Derrick Henry, along with a blossoming A.J. Brown at receiver and Ryan Tannehill calling the shots under center. And if Brown gets his wish and plays alongside All-Pro wideout Julio Jones this season, their chances improve exponentially.