God of War: Ragnarok title might have been revealed during Sony's financial presentation

Just as 2018’s God of War was inspired by The Last of Us, God of War Ragnarok may have been inspired by Naughty Dog’s latest game. Speaking during the last episode of the God of War Podcast, Sony Santa Monica concept artist Samuel Matthews commented on the upcoming next entry in the series and revealed that the developer is looking to The Last of Us Part 2 for more inspiration. He also commented on the possibility of Atreus becoming fully playable, suggesting the developer could consider having multiple playable characters and switching between them if the story requires, as in Naughty Dog’s latest game.