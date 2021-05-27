God of War: Ragnarok title might have been revealed during Sony's financial presentation
God of War: Ragnarok could be the official title after a logo appeared during a Sony IR presentation. As part of Sony's financial presentation (Thanks, Imran Khan) it seems that the official name for the sequel to God of War has been revealed. The slide seemingly confirms that the official title for the PlayStation exclusive is called God of War: Ragnarok after the logo was alongside other first-party titles from Sony.www.gamesradar.com