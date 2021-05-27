Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook targets individual accounts in latest bid to tackle misinformation

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3APrAL_0aD8f9E000
The Facebook logo reflected in an eye (PA Archive)

Facebook is taking aim at individual user accounts in its latest attempt to stem the flow of misinformation shared across the social network.

The tech giant has long focused much of its efforts on pages and groups when tackling the ever-present issue, which has become even more problematic with the spread of misleading claims about Covid-19 and vaccines.

But now Facebook is taking the battle to individual accounts, effectively burying a user’s posts further down the News Feed if they have repeatedly posted content that has been investigated by one of the firm’s fact-checkers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZOyWv_0aD8f9E000
Facebook

This goes beyond Facebook’s existing approach, which reduces a single post’s reach in the News Feed if it has been deemed false.

The social network has also unveiled new ways of letting people know they might be interacting with hotbeds of misinformation, informing them in a pop-up message that a page is known to have shared false claims previously, before they like the page.

Facebook said the move is designed to “help people make an informed decision about whether they want to follow the page”.

“Whether it’s false or misleading content about Covid-19 and vaccines, climate change, elections or other topics, we’re making sure fewer people see misinformation on our apps,” the company said.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
72K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Misinformation#Covid 19#Fact Checkers#False Claims#Facebook Pages#Facebook Inc#Social Change#The News Feed#Individual Accounts#Individual User Accounts#Message#Informed Decision#Approach#Climate Change#Company#Hotbeds#People#Stem#Elections#Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
SocietyPosted by
newschain

UK Government urged to set targets for tackling child poverty

The UK Government has been urged to follow Holyrood’s lead and set targets for reducing child poverty – despite MPs being told it was “very unlikely” that the 2023 targets in Scotland will be met. Anne Longfield, who was children’s commissioner for England until earlier this year, said Westminster should...
BusinessPosted by
newschain

What the papers say – June 2

The hope prompted by a historic day without any coronavirus fatalities is balanced by the reality of surging case numbers on Wednesday’s front pages. The Daily Express and Daily Mirror report the UK has had its first day of “zero” Covid-19 deaths since the pandemic, in a story also covered by Metro, which notes the milestone was recorded as daily cases doubled in a month due to the Indian variant.
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Banning politicians from social media? Not so straightforward

On Wednesday, May 5, the Facebook Oversight Board, the group created by the platform to hear user appeals on precedential decisions, announced that it will uphold the social media company’s decision to take down former President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. The ban will be temporary, and the board insisted that Facebook review its decision in six months.
InternetPosted by
Fox News

Facebook fact-checking on mask article was flawed, spread misinformation: City Journal writer

Facebook's fact-checking procedures are heavily flawed and spread misinformation themselves, the Manhattan Institute's John Tierney wrote on Monday after the social media giant flagged his article arguing mask-wearing harms children. Facebook’s independent fact-checkers flagged Tierney's April article in the conservative think tank's City Journal about the risks of kids wearing...
InternetThe Guardian

Facebook removes 110,000 pieces of Covid misinformation posted by Australian users

Facebook has removed more than 110,000 pieces of Covid-related misinformation generated by Australian accounts in the first year of the pandemic, the company has revealed. In February, Facebook, along with Twitter, Google, Microsoft, Redbubble and TikTok, signed on to a new voluntary industry code aimed at combating misinformation and disinformation online.
Internethowtogeek.com

PSA: You Can Continue Using Messenger Without a Facebook Account

You might feel like you need a Facebook account to exist on the internet. It sometimes seems like you’ll have no way to keep in touch with friends without it. But that’s not true. In fact, you can actually use Facebook Messenger without an active Facebook account. There was a...
Cell Phonesknowtechie.com

To get back on iOS, Parler is hiding its hate speech but not removing it

Parler, the infamous social media platform that gained popularity with Trump supporters has found a way to get its app back on the App Store for iOS devices. The platform, which was originally banned from Apple devices in January for promoting hate speech, has done just enough to hide that hate speech to comply with Apple’s standards.
Internettechdator.net

Facebook Will Now Warn Users and Downrank Posts Spreading Misinformation

Facebook is introducing a new system on its platform to control the spread of misinformation. This is to downrank the posts shared by people/pages who are considered often misinformation spreaders. Pop-up labels of the same will be shown to new users joining a controversial page and warn them of such practices. Also, they’ll have a link to fact-checkers to verify the information.
Fraud CrimesPosted by
Latin Times

Fraudsters Clone Man’s Facebook Account, Ask His Friends For Money

A man from Pune, in India, became the recent target of cybercrime after cyber crooks cloned his Facebook account and used it to collect money from his friends. The individuals who are yet to be identified, are accused of cloning a man's Facebook account and using it to solicit money from his friends and coworkers. The accused crooks reportedly made use of his Facebook account to target a Pimpri resident, in Pune, Times Now News reported. A man, who resides in HA Colony, Pimpri, brought this to the notice of the police on Monday.
InternetZDNet

Facebook vows stronger action against repeat misinformation-sharing offenders

Facebook has made a promise to take stronger action against people who repeatedly share misinformation, introducing penalties such as account restrictions. "Whether it's false or misleading content about COVID-19 and vaccines, climate change, elections, or other topics, we're making sure fewer people see misinformation on our apps," Facebook said in a blog post.
Congress & CourtsThe Guardian

High court casts doubt on media companies’ claim of not being responsible for defamatory comments on social media posts

The high court has cast doubt on media companies’ claims that they are not responsible for defamatory comments on their social media posts. Fairfax Media and News Corp have taken the matter to the high court after a NSW court of appeal found they were liable for defamatory material in Facebook comments on their posts about the incarceration of juvenile offender Dylan Voller, whose mistreatment in the Northern Territory’s Don Dale youth detention centre led to a royal commission.
Internetsourceg.net

B2B Targeting on Facebook: Audiences & Tactics That Work

B2B targeting on Facebook can be effective, despite popular belief. Here are the audiences and tactics you should know to drive results. I’ve worked with many B2B on-demand generation programs using social media advertising and am always surprised at how B2B targeting on Facebook is underutilized, misunderstood, and overlooked. Objections...
InternetTribTown.com

The Latest: Facebook changes policy on COVID-19 information

MENLO PARK, California — Facebook says it will no longer remove claims that Covid-19 is man-made or manufactured from its apps. The change comes “in light of ongoing investigations into the origin of Covid-19 and in consultation with public health experts,” Facebook says. The company based in Menlo Park, California,...