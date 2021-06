People with wearable devices and smartphones often show up in doctors’ offices with apps, and these app readings cover everything related to sleep patterns and heart rate. With the new iOS 15 updates, some iPhone users can directly send data from their health app to their doctor’s electronic medical record system. According to Libo Wang, a cardiology researcher at the University of Utah School of Medicine, this integration may be easier for patients and doctors to share information. “The current workflow is a bit labor-intensive and requires patients to send a pdf file via email, and then the doctor manually uploads the file to create a permanent record in the official electronic medical record,” he said in an email.