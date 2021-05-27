Vintage Baseball in the Catskills (Podcast)

Tony La Russa's return to the dugout has not been a breeze in the Windy City, but he's definitely part of the buzz for baseball on the South Side, while the North Side wonders what might have been. David Haugh, longtime Chicago Tribune columnist and now morning co-host at 670 AM The Score, joins the St. Louis Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold on a brand new Best Podcast in Baseball to discuss all things Chicago baseball. La Russa made headlines this week by positioning himself as the arbiter of the unwritten rules of the game when he expressed frustration with his own player for hitting a 3-0 pitch for a home run in a rout of Minnesota. Was he behind the times -- or ahead of the strategy? The Cubs make their first visit to St. Louis' Busch Stadium since 2019, and they are a team at the fulcrum between maintaining their core players, some of whom won a championship in 2016, and moving on without the dynasty imagined. Haugh mentions the Cardinals' role in causing a pivot in the run of championships that wasn't. The Best Podcast in Baseball, sponsored by Closets by Design of St. Louis, is a production of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, StlToday.com, and Derrick Goold.