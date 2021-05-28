Cancel
10 best gifts for one-year-olds: From monogrammed PJs to play tents

By Danielle Wilkins
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Christmas or birthday – whatever the occasion – it’s important to mark those first 12 months with a memorable gift. But what do you buy a one-year-old who seemingly has everything?

From keepsakes to clothing, personalised gifts to developmental toys, there’s a world of choice out there to mark such a milestone age. And as they enter new-toddler territory, your one-year-old is developing rapidly.

“If you’re thinking of gifting a toy, the key to captivating little ones of this age are toys that will stimulate and surprise with movement or noise,” says Amanda Martinez, CEO and founder of MiSueños Kids.

She adds: “Gifts that encourage open-ended play and that give toddlers the tools to expand their imagination are also great. Some of our bestsellers include things like toy kitchens, and play food and vegetables, because it allows them to get creative and explore.

“Wooden toys are also a great option – not only are they functional and usually sturdier but they’re beautifully made and more eco-friendly than plastic. And parents will appreciate them just as much as the child.”

Though many of our top picks are educational, will aid development and encourage open-ended play, we also wanted to throw in a few gifts that mum and dad will enjoy just as much, and of course, that will be used over and over again.

With the help of our new-toddler testers, and their parents, we’ve found the gifts that covered all this and more.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best gifts for one-year-olds are:

SmartMax my first vehicles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GXEuU_0aD8f4oN00

Best: For hand-strength and dexterity

SmartMax has some really innovative offerings for young children and these piece-it-together vehicles are no exception. They’re magnetic, so babies will have fun pulling them apart and “sticking” them together again, either matching the colours or mixing them up with the interchangeable magnetic bars.

The pieces are vibrant, durable and easy for little toddler hands to grip. Not only are they great for developing baby’s fine motor skills, but they’re excellent for shape, size and colour recognition too. Plus, they’re sure to stand the test of time – these vehicles were just as much of a hit with our tester’s three-year-old sibling. There are also other “my first” sets available, all of which you’re able to mix and match, so really, the only limit is their imagination.

Buy now £19.99, Smarttoysandgames.co.uk

Djeco woody pets puzzle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DMX4O_0aD8f4oN00

Best: For hand-eye coordination

Not only does this tactile puzzle look great, but the smooth and chunky wooden pieces are also easy for little hands to hold and thick enough to stand up and be played with (in fact, our tester rather enjoyed lining them up like dominos).

Toddlers will love recounting the five familiar animals and the noises they make, and we felt the difficulty was perfectly pitched for a one-year-old. Overall, a beautifully presented, great-value-for-money gift that’ll not only boost hand-eye coordination, but shape recognition and motor skills, too.

Buy now £13.00, Mollymeg.com

Don’t Buy Her Flowers bespoke kids’ gift package

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzpAC_0aD8f4oN00

Best: Gifts sent by post

If you can’t be there in person, a curated letterbox gift could be the perfect option and Don’t Buy Her Flowers has some of the best products suitable for little ones. With the recommended ages included on each item, our tester found it easy to place an order for a one-year-old recipient, from the sweetest baby socks and pyjamas to bubble bath, books and brightly printed dribble bibs. The items arrived beautifully packaged in a box and in paper that’s completely recyclable – though if your toddler is anything like our tester, the box is just as much a part of the fun!

Buy now £5.50, Dontbuyherflowers.com

Hape baby Einstein magic touch piano

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UkQu9_0aD8f4oN00

Best: For musical development

This bright and sturdy wood piano was a hit with our toddler tester. It’s also really easy to wipe clean and the sound quality excellent. There are no keys or buttons to push – it’ll play familiar tunes like Twinkle Twinkle Little Star with just the delicate touch of little fingers. It makes the ideal first instrument for baby, but it’s also a gift that will last well into their preschool years and allows them to practice colour coordination by matching the colour codes on the music sheets to the keys on the piano.

Buy now £30.00, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk

Mamas and Papas grey woven pyjamas, 2 piece set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pYqUl_0aD8f4oN00

Best: Monogrammed gift

You can’t really go wrong with something personalised for a first-birthday gift, and these snuggly cotton-blend pyjamas proved to be a hit with mum and baby alike. The classic grey check works well for a girl or boy, and they even come with a matching drawstring bag for travel.

They can be personalised with the child’s name for an additional £7.95 (up to 12 characters) – and if you’re looking to gift something particularly special, we’d say it’s worth the extra cash. The sizing is generous and they wash-up well, so you know they’ll last the whole year, too.

Buy now £15.20, Mamasandpapas.com

The Little Green Sheep teepee play tent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QuGHH_0aD8f4oN00

Best: For indoor dens

Our toddler tester loved the novelty of this cosy play space, squirreling away everything from toys and teddies to books and blankets. It also proved perfect for a game of peekaboo! These teepees are primarily designed for indoor use, but they also make a great shady space in the garden during the summer months.

The product has five poles that feel sturdy, safe and durable, and the cotton canvas is thick and of great quality with a flap opening at the front that can be tied back. Vitally, if space is an issue, we found the tent really easy to assemble and dismantle once the games are over – it even comes with a cotton bag for storage and travel. It’s important to note that due to the nature of the product, no child under the age of three should be left in the teepee unattended.

Buy now £99.95, Thelittlegreensheep.co.uk

Galago Joe boys tiger swim shorts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g2twd_0aD8f4oN00

Best : For giving back

If you’re looking for a gift that has the sustainability factor, we loved these adorable printed swim shorts from UK independent Galago Joe. With prints inspired by animals around the world – including rhinos, tigers and Dachshunds – the swimmers are bright and colourful and certainly lived up to their non-fading fabric promise after numerous washes. They arrive beautifully packaged in a recyclable box; this is a product that really feels like it has been crafted with care.

As an added charitable element, the company pledges 10 per cent of its profits on every pair sold to various endangered and homeless animal charities, including Helping Rhinos , Oscars Arc and the Mayhew trust . It does matching sets for dads, too, just saying…

Buy now £35.00, Galagojoe.com

Janod pull-along snail

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kqeq1_0aD8f4oN00

Best: For motor skills

Toddlers love a pull-along buddy and this musical snail from renowned toy maker Janod is definitely one that’ll put a smile on their face. It’s a great design – not only is it painted in the softest pastel shades (ensuring it looks at home in almost every playroom or nursery) but the “shell” can be lifted off the base to reveal a tambourine and small xylophone for your mini Mozart to enjoy. Even the snail’s antennae doubles up as little wooden mallets to play your instrument.

It’s not cheap for a pull-along toy, but is made from smooth, high quality wood and definitely feels durable enough to withstand even the most enthusiastic of toddler “drumming”.

Buy now £28.00, Kidly.co.uk

The Singing Ant playmat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zAh7v_0aD8f4oN00

Best: For versatility

Stylish playmats that fit seamlessly into your home are relatively hard to come by – trust us, we’ve looked! But these beautiful, pastel-coloured designs by The Singing Ant are inspired. The mats fit together like a puzzle and super easy to assemble. They’re made from non-toxic EVA foam, are soft enough to protect a toddling baby from bumps and falls, yet firm enough to play on. We especially loved that mats come with a travel tote bag, meaning you can scoop up the pieces and take them anywhere – even the garden, as they’re really easy to wipe clean.

The “midi” describes itself as “the perfect alternative to a small carpet”, which our tester – who has wooden floors throughout – can absolutely vouch for. While the smallest version is great for newborn tummy time or for children playing on beneath a teepee or tent, we’d recommend the midi or maxi sizes for toddlers learning to walk or who need extra space to play.

Buy now £59.00, Thesingingant.com

Lovevery block set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dmBia_0aD8f4oN00

Best: For inspiring creativity

Kids love blocks. And why wouldn’t they? Building a tower and knocking it down again is one of life’s simple pleasures when you’re one, right? The point is blocks are also hugely beneficial to a toddler’s development. They help them develop fine motor skills, encourage them to explore early concepts like counting, problem-solving and colour recognition, and they allow them to use their imagination through play.

Lovevery’s complete block set is a relatively new product to the UK but with more than 70 pieces and 18 different shapes, including cubes, cylinders and threadable blocks, it’s one of the most comprehensive we’ve found. The blocks themselves are crafted by child development experts – and it really shows.

They’re made from FSC-Certified wood and non-toxic paint (handy to know when they’re likely to end up in the mouths of teething little ones). The rainbow shades are beautifully presented in a sturdy wooden box that converts into a pull-along cart. It even comes with a stage-based activity guide to help with child development. It’s a pricey gift compared to most of the others on our list, but is one that will last and provide hours of fun.

Buy now £80.00, Lovevery.com

The verdict: Gifts for one-year-olds

Innovative, colourful and a great price point (not to mention easy to stow away), our winner is the SmartMax My First Vehicles set. For us it ticks all the boxes of a great first-birthday gift, and toddlers of all ages love them, too. There’s also the option to build on your collection with the other SmartMax toys in the range.

If you’re looking to spend a little more or club together with family and friends, the super educational Lovevery Block Set will last for years.

From bedroom teepees to garden houses these best kids’ play tents will make the perfect den for your little one

The Independent

