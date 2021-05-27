Cancel
Fortnite GHOST and SHADOW ruins locations - where to visit all three

By Iain Wilson
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Fortnite GHOST and SHADOW ruins represent the fall of several once-mighty factions within the game, as their impressive bases that at times struck fear into the hearts of their enemies now lie in tatters. The Imagined Order has since risen to become the dominant force on the island, though it's possible that the featuring of these previous factions in the Fortnite Week 11 quests could hint at a comeback. At the very least, it gives you an opportunity to revisit these abandoned bases in Fortnite and remember what they once were. If you're ready to reminisce, then we've got all three of the Fortnite GHOST and SHADOW ruins locations for you.

