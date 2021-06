Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The beautiful weather will continue today with a broad area of high pressure system across the southeast and the Gulf of Mexico controlling the weather. There will be some high clouds at times today with patchy cumulus clouds throughout the afternoon. Highs are going to be just below the 84-degree seasonal average. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s for most areas and upper-70s at the beach.