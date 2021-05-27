Wyoming State Museum Hands On Habitat Lab reopens Friday
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Museum’s Hands On Habitats Lab reopens this Friday, May 28, with some updates. According to a news release from the museum, the new and improved HOH Lab features more outdoor-inspired activities, including a fishing “pond” and camp kitchen. Visitors will also be able to touch pelts from different animals, including deer, beaver and skunk, and they will see some of the museum’s recently acquired taxidermy.www.wyomingnews.com