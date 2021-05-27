Every Reason You Should Go Back to Wired Headphones

A version of this story first appeared in Gear Patrol Magazine. Subscribe today for more stories like this one, plus receive a $15 gift card to the Gear Patrol Store. My favorite headphones don't adhere to recent trends. They're the Massdrop x Sennheiser HD 6XXs, and unlike the latest from Bose or Sony, they do not ‘actively cancel’ noise; they just blast it into my ears. And with their open-back design, not all of it gets there. Unlike AirPods (vanilla or Pro), they do not play nice with an iPhone at all. Wireless protocols? Please, these babies are wired into my desktop with a 3.5mm plug. And while some headphones will contort into compact shapes and fit inside a carrying case, these cans are remorselessly large and unbending. It’s a decidedly low-tech experience. I can’t recommend it enough.