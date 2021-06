As Aaron Rodgers is not at Green Bay Packers minicamp and the front office continues to speak, a former receiver has a calming message for fans. The Green Bay Packers are on the field for offseason minicamp but, as expected, one quite recognizable face is nowhere to be seen. Reigning NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not report to camp as his reported unhappiness with the organization continues to cause a divide that could possibly lead to the future Hall-of-Famer either not suiting up in 2021 or departing Green Bay.