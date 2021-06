From the same authors of Stasis here is a new science fiction themed adventure game set in a huge and mysterious post apocalyptic world. Observing Beautiful Desolation from the outside, through the images scattered around the net, it is really very easy to misunderstand the real playful essence. Everything seems to suggest a belonging to the macrocosm of role-playing games, from a stylistic impact that winks at the post-apocalypse of Fallout up to a way of framing the scene from above that is common to the most famous cRPGs (a porposito , here you will find our review of Fallout 4). Nothing is further from the reality of the facts; and on the other hand, anyone who knows the background of those who developed the title should not be too surprised.