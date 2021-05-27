New York Jets Flight Connections 5/27/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. One position that’s been overlooked - that could be a cause for concern - is the linebacker position. Fans have been used to the Jets defense playing in a 3-4 scheme, but under new head coach Robert Saleh, the team will be instituting a 4-3. In the offseason, the team acquired former Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis and drafted Jamien Sherwood and Hamsah Nasirildeen in the 5th round and 6th round respectively; but the team lost Frankie Luvu, Neville Hewitt, Harvey Langi, and have let Patrick Onwuasor walk in free agency. As of now, the starting linebackers for the Jets are C.J. Mosley (who essentially hasn’t played in two years), Blake Cashman (who’s never played more than eight games in a season), and Davis (former 1st round pick who has been in a slump). Behind them are either rookies, or players who’ve never contributed in a major way. Saleh may have to whip up some magic, or there may be a move to come. Only time will tell. With that, here are your links to the team this morning.