Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New York Jets Flight Connections 5/27/21

By Thomas Christopher
ganggreennation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. One position that’s been overlooked - that could be a cause for concern - is the linebacker position. Fans have been used to the Jets defense playing in a 3-4 scheme, but under new head coach Robert Saleh, the team will be instituting a 4-3. In the offseason, the team acquired former Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis and drafted Jamien Sherwood and Hamsah Nasirildeen in the 5th round and 6th round respectively; but the team lost Frankie Luvu, Neville Hewitt, Harvey Langi, and have let Patrick Onwuasor walk in free agency. As of now, the starting linebackers for the Jets are C.J. Mosley (who essentially hasn’t played in two years), Blake Cashman (who’s never played more than eight games in a season), and Davis (former 1st round pick who has been in a slump). Behind them are either rookies, or players who’ve never contributed in a major way. Saleh may have to whip up some magic, or there may be a move to come. Only time will tell. With that, here are your links to the team this morning.

www.ganggreennation.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scottie Pippen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Jets#The Jets#American Football#Giants#Lions#Gang Green Nation#Most Improved Team#Dolphins Dc Matt Burke#Julio Jones#Super Bowl Mvp#Pff#Ny Jets Rumors#Connections#Jets Geoff Magliocchetti#Elite Defensive Lines#Otas#Edge Rusher Questions#Opponent#6th Round#Udfa Tristen Hoge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
New York Jets
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLFrankfort Times

Jets claim RB Walter from 49ers, cut RB Guerriero

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets claimed running back Austin Walter off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers and waived running back Pete Guerriero on Thursday. Walter played in four games last season with the 49ers, his second stint with the team, and had one run for 3 yards and a 27-yard reception. He also was part of the special teams units.
NFLNew York Post

Jets claim running back Austin Walter from 49ers

The New York Jets claimed running back Austin Walter off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers and waived running back Pete Guerriero on Thursday. Walter played in four games last season with the 49ers, his second stint with the team, and had one run for 3 yards and a 27-yard reception. He also was part of the special teams units.
NFLYardbarker

New York Jets schedule: Why Week 2 looms particularly large

For all its flaws, the NFL status as a genius marketing behemoth cannot be denied. Its draft is no longer two days in April expanding into a year-round process, a major tenet of which involves a lot of Indianapolis-based spandex and bench presses. Preseason games whose box scores are immediately scorched when the clock hits all zeroes get ratings are given national priority alongside late-season baseball games.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

Lamarcus Joyner’s skills are perfect for Jets free safety spot (Film)

Newly-acquired defensive back Lamarcus Joyner possesses the skills to perfectly fill the New York Jets free safety spot. It’s the offseason, but we should really call it overreaction season. During this time—when there’s no live football for us to entertain—anything can be used to fill our football entertainment vacuum. Another...
NFLbostonnews.net

Official: Jaguars 2021 schedule released

JACKSONVILLE - The '21 Jaguars will get an early home stretch. They'll close the season at home, too. They'll also play two nationally televised games, including one in prime time, and a significant late-season road stretch - with the NFL releasing the Jaguars' 2021 schedule along with the entire '21 league schedule on Wednesday evening at 8 p.m.
NFLYardbarker

Twitter mistakingly links WNBA team’s logo with New York Jets hashtag

Wednesday’s NFL schedule unveiling featured no battles between the New York Jets and Dalla, but it appears the Florham Park-based organization might have one brewing with another squad from D-Town, and it’s not the Cowboys. Twitter has introduced logo-induced hashtags that arrive just in time for the Women’s National Basketball...
NFLchatsports.com

New York Jets’ top picks receive their uniform numbers

Those returning to MetLife Stadium and expecting to celebrate Browning Nagle Day will likely go home disappointed this season. New York Jets fans can officially place their orders for Zach Wilson, Alijah Vera-Tucker, and Elijah Moore replica jerseys. The team revealed the numbers for their top picks from last month’s draft proceedings on Thursday through social media.
NFLamericanfootballinternational.com

The 2021 NFL schedule has dropped and here are the 15 most anticipated games

The 2021 NFL schedule is out. Teams will play 17 games this year, spread over 18 weeks of action. The schedule already has plenty of amazing matchups, including a homecoming for Tom Brady. The 2021 NFL regular season schedule was released on Wednesday night, sending football fans around the country...
NFLYardbarker

Bless Austin as a starting CB would be major weakness for Jets

Looking at the depth chart as currently constructed, it would be hard to argue that cornerback is not the weakest position on the New York Jets roster. The group was eerily thin heading into the offseason and remains that way after the Jets did not sign any cornerbacks in free agency (save for special teams ace Justin Hardee, who rarely plays defense) and did not draft any cornerbacks until the fifth round.
NFLbaltimorenews.net

Game-by-game preview of the Eagles' 2021 schedule

Week 1 at Atlanta Falcons (Sun., Sept. 12, 1 PM on FOX/94WIP) Record vs. Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium: 0-1 Key additions: Head Coach Arthur Smith, Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees, TE Kyle Pitts, S Richie Grant, LB Barkevious Mingo, CB Fabian Moreau, RB Mike Davis, S Erik Harris. Key departures:...
NFLkslsports.com

Utah Football Alum Matchups During 2021 NFL Season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The 2021 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday evening and Utah football alums in the league as well as fans can start making plans. Utah football has 28 players that are currently in the NFL and on a roster. Here is a full breakdown of some of the key matchups between the former Utes and games against their college rivals BYU.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

New York Jets RB Tevin Coleman is a weapon in the slot (Film)

New York Jets running back Tevin Coleman has produced at an incredible level as a receiver when lined up in the slot. The New York Jets had one of the least intimidating backfields in football last season, and one of the biggest reasons why is that they did not have anybody at the running back position who was a threat in the passing game. The Jets’ running backs combined for 386 receiving yards, ranking 30th among the league’s 32 backfields. They scored only one touchdown through the air and combined to average 5.3 yards per target, ranking 24th.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

A consummate guide to purchasing New York Jets jerseys

With the team’s big-name stars constantly rotating in and out, it’s important to have disciplined rules regarding New York Jets jerseys. With the New York Jets rookies all having their numbers officially set for the 2021 season, the time has come for fans to consider which players’ jerseys they want to purchase.
NFLUSA Today

Sam Darnold's biggest game of 2021? Not vs the Jets or NFC South

If you wanted to say that the biggest 2021 NFL game for Sam Darnold is the season opener against the New York Jets or against any NFC South opponent, I wouldn’t put up a fight. I would, however, disagree. When looking at the newly-released NFL schedule — which includes the...