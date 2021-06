Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 3-2 double-overtime win over the Washington Capitals in Game 3 at TD Garden on Wednesday night. GOLD STAR: Craig Smith has been consistently good for a couple of months now for the Bruins and it was his turn to shine on Wednesday night with the double-overtime game-winner. The goal was typical Smith as he doggedly hustled in to disrupt a play and forced a big gaffe in the puck handoff between Ilya Samsonov and Justin Schultz. Smith sped right in to steal the puck and then beat a lackadaisical Samsonov back to the net for a quick wraparound chance that made for an easy playoff game-winner. It was Smith’s first goal of the playoffs while doing work for the second line but was also paired with a nifty no-look drop pass to Taylor Hall for Boston’s first goal in the first period. Smith finished with two points, a plus-2, six shot attempts, three hits and three blocked shots in 22:17 of ice time and put in a full night’s work to earn the OT winner.