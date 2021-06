Russell (lower body) will remain out of the lineup for Sunday's Game 3 against the Jets, Jason Gregor of TSN 1260 reports. Russell's been sidelined by this injury since April 29. The prolific shot blocker could be running out of opportunities to return this season, as the Oilers trail 2-0 in their first-round series against the Jets and could be eliminated as soon as Monday if they drop both legs of their back-to-back set in Winnipeg.