Here’s What Jenna Ortega Uses To Get Her Serious Glow
It's been an incredibly busy past couple years for Jenna Ortega. The actor's career has been on the fast track ever since she appeared in Iron Man 3 as the Vice President's daughter. Now, at only 18, Jenna Ortega has starred in Yes Day, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, the second season of You, and The Fallout. She's currently working on a new adaption of the Scream series. Somehow, in between all of this, she still has time for a full skin care routine morning and night, even adding a new title to her already impressive resume: Neutrogena Brand Ambassador. Ortega's relationship with the heritage skin care brand goes way back. "I've really only ever grown up with Neutrogena in my house," she tells me during a recent interview.www.elitedaily.com