Here’s What Jenna Ortega Uses To Get Her Serious Glow

Certain characters demand certain actors and that’s been understood for a long time now, which is why a lot of people were wondering just who in the world was going to be worthy enough to step into Wednesday Addams’ shoes. Those that have followed the Addams family for a while know that this character is absolutely creepy and completely deadpan, which is a part of why people like her since the wit she tends to display is the type that’s both biting and in some ways apathetic and downright bored with the world around her. Wednesday is the type of character and has been for a while, to whom smiling never comes easy, which is why Jenna Ortega from You might not have been the wisest choice at first. But the fact that she’s already playing someone that has a deadly secret and can deadpan pretty well is enough to think that she’ll be great in Tim Burton’s eventual Netflix show that will be featuring Wednesday Addams as the main protagonist.