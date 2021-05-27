Cancel
New USB-C standard doubles watts

By Nick Farrell
Fudzilla
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USB-C standard is about to double its wattage and allow you to plug in more power-hungry devices like gaming laptops, docking stations, 4K monitors and printers. The new standard comes with an upgrade that accommodates up to 240 watts starting this year. The jump in maximum power is more than double today's 100-watt top capacity. The USB Implementers Forum, the industry group that develops the technology, revealed the new power levels in the version 2.1 update to its USB Type-C specification on Tuesday.

fudzilla.com
