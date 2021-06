FRIDAY: Widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early morning, and then widespread rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the late morning and afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 76°. Southeast winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than an inch possible.