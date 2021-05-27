Cancel
Genesee County, NY

Morning News Briefing

By Michael Baldwin
wbtai.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fallen Marine from WNY will be honored this weekend at Nascar’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Driver Kurt Busch will pilot the No. 1 GEARWRENCH Chevy Camaro and will carry the name of fallen U.S. Marine Corporal Jason Dunham. A native of Scio in Allegany County, Dunham was just 22-years-old when he died during the Iraq War. On April 14, 2004, his unit came under attack. Cpl. Dunham threw himself on a grenade, which exploded. He saved the lives of his fellow Marines. Dunham died eight days later. He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions. The United States Post Office in Scio was also renamed the Corporal Jason L. Dunham Post Office.

wbtai.com
Genesee County, NY
Scio, NY
Genesee County, NY
Batavia, NY
Kurt Busch
Andrew Cuomo
