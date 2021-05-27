New York Jets HC Robert Saleh takes in NY Knicks playoff win
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh was among the joyful witnesses to another metropolitan squad’s big moment. As the new head coach of the New York Jets, one of the first things Robert Saleh needs to learn is how to end a long drought of home playoff games. It’s been over 18 years since his new employers hosted an NFL postseason contest, the game in question coming in the AFC Wild Card round against Indianapolis at the late Giants Stadium.empiresportsmedia.com