2501 Berwyn St, Richmond City, VA 23234

This is the one located at the area 50. Five mimics to Down town , VCU, and all shopping centers near buy. One floor single family representing three bedroom two full bath and a lot of closets for all you need. Water proof engineer flooring entire house make this house more durable. Ceiling light fans in every room with bright recess light in entire hallway gives more chic to the house. Bright and open kitchen with light backsplashes tiles and granite counter top gives more space in the area. The house is very good fit for the first home buyers or any single families who prefer not to use much stairs. Welcome to see it.