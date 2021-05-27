Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

2501 Berwyn St, Richmond City, VA 23234

Richmond.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the one located at the area 50. Five mimics to Down town , VCU, and all shopping centers near buy. One floor single family representing three bedroom two full bath and a lot of closets for all you need. Water proof engineer flooring entire house make this house more durable. Ceiling light fans in every room with bright recess light in entire hallway gives more chic to the house. Bright and open kitchen with light backsplashes tiles and granite counter top gives more space in the area. The house is very good fit for the first home buyers or any single families who prefer not to use much stairs. Welcome to see it.

richmond.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Business
Richmond, VA
Real Estate
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Kitchen#Welcome Home#Vcu#Berwyn St#Richmond City#Down Town#Bedroom#Light Backsplashes Tiles#Home Buyers#Ceiling Light Fans#Closets#Bright Recess Light#Water Proof Engineer#2501 Berwyn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Virginia Commonwealth University
Related
Henrico County, VArichmondmagazine.com

Henrico’s Moon Shot

In a 2019 state of the county address, Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas laid out an audacious principle that has guided the county for years. He recalled President John F. Kennedy’s 1962 challenge to the nation to put a man on the moon: “Not because it was easy, but because it was hard.
Richmond, VANBC12

GRTC & Bon Secours unveil new bus shelter in Richmond’s East End

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC and Bon Secours have teamed together to unveil 14 new bus stops complete with enhancements to allow more comfort to those who must wait for public transportation. Amenities include benches, trash cans, and one-to three-sided shelters. “When you have to stand in the rain for...
Richmond, VAPosted by
Audacy

Gas Stabilizing as Fuel Flows

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Gas prices have finally begun to stabilize a little bit, now that fuel is one again moving through the Colonial Pipeline. AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesman Morgan Dean says prices did not change from Sunday to Monday. They have jumped 18 cents since the pipeline shutdown began on May 7th.
Richmond, VARichmondBizSense

The Agenda: Local government briefs for 5.17.21

TOD zonings, Southern States silos project on city planning agenda. The Richmond Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Full agenda here. Business on the agenda includes two requests for rezoning to TOD-1 Transit-Oriented Nodal District. WVS Cos. seeks the zoning for a site it owns at 4401 E. Main St., where it’s planning a six-story mixed-use building with 203 apartments. TOD also is sought by 1801 E Main LLC for a half-acre plot at 1801 E. Main St., which it purchased in November.
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Richmond, VArichmondmagazine.com

River City Roundup

There’s music in the air and in the pods at Brown’s Island, farmers markets are open, Shakespeare’s online, and it’s time for an art-related stroll in the Fan. Have a great week!. A Toast to the People. The long-running concert series Friday Cheers is back for its second show this...
Virginia StateCommercial Observer

Driftwood Capital Acquires Hyatt Regency Fairfax Hotel in Virginia

Driftwood Capital, a Miami-based real estate investment company, has acquired the Hyatt Regency Fairfax, a 316-key hotel in Fairfax, Va., and will rebrand the property as a Hilton to be managed by Driftwood Hospitality Management. A joint venture between Songy Highroads and the Carlyle Group, which refinanced the property in...
Richmond, VAWTVR-TV

Tier 7 Eatery’s ‘Surf and Turf’ Burger

RICHMOND, Va. -- Time to head to the grill! Today, owner of Tier 7 Eatery, Tierra Terrell joins the show live to share her take on a surf and turf burger you can make in your home kitchen or on the grill, The Wave Burger. Visit the Tier 7 website for information on their food truck and catering opportunities.
Richmond, VAWTVR-TV

Try Plexaderm’s 10 Min Challenge

RICHMOND, Va. -- Want to improve your appearance this spring? Lifestyle consultant Scott DeFalco stopped by Virginia This Morning and let us in on his secret to tightening and erasing the look of under eye bags and wrinkles instantly with Plexaderm. As part of a Virginia This Morning special, viewers...
Virginia StateWSET

Gas shortages wind down to 31% in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Gas shortages that slammed the Commonwealth are starting to wind down as the Colonial Pipeline has restarted service following a cyberattack last week. According to GasBuddy, 31% of gas stations in Virginia are without fuel. This is a big improvement from last week when it was...
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.
Richmond, VAtmpresale.com

Dashboard Confessional in Richmond, VA – presale code

The Dashboard Confessional pre-sale code everyone has been looking for is finally here! This is a great chance for you to buy tickets to see Dashboard Confessional before they go on sale. If you don’t acquire your tickets to Dashboard Confessional’s show in Richmond, VA during this presale you might...
Richmond, VAwina.com

Gas prices stabilize as tight supply continues this week

RICHMOND (WINA) – Triple-A MidAtlantic reports gas prices have leveled out in Virginia with regular unleaded average 2.94-a-gallon, and says the Southeast will continue experiencing tight supply this week as terminals and gas stations are refilled. Triple-A reports gas prices are up 18-cents from a week ago as drivers lined up at gas pumps at stations fortunate enough at times to have fuel.
Richmond, VAWDBJ7.com

VA House to return to in-person sessions at Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia House of Delegates is ready to return to in-person session after the lapse during the pandemic, Speaker of the House of Delegates Eileen Filler-Corn announced Monday. “Over the past year Virginians have shown commitment and resolve to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus...
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...