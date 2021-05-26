Cancel
Surry, VA

LOTS 5 & 8 Pennsylvania Ave, Surry, VA 23899

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUILDABLE LOT! BELOW ASSESSMENT! Come see this beautiful nicely wooded buildable land lot in the town of Claremont, close to Sunken Meadow and Claremont beaches. Suitable for stick built or modular home. It is close to 1/2 acre with a second parcel of .17 acres included in price. Has mature woods and road frontage, ready for your dream home! A few minutes from the private community beach and boat ramp access to the James River. Views of the Ferry and Jamestown from the community beach. Minutes drive away to Ferry to tour Williamsburg and Jamestown. Steeped in local history of Claremont with the Native Americans, John Smith, and Jamestown. Very rich in fossils, wildlife, protected birds, fish, crabs, and shrimp. Quaint friendly waterside community with local country stores. This lot is protected from river front storms but has easy access to use your stored water toys.

Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
WSET

Gas shortages wind down to 31% in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Gas shortages that slammed the Commonwealth are starting to wind down as the Colonial Pipeline has restarted service following a cyberattack last week. According to GasBuddy, 31% of gas stations in Virginia are without fuel. This is a big improvement from last week when it was...
WHSV

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
WHSV

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
northernvirginiamag.com

Cape Charles, Virginia, is the perfect summer beach getaway

This serene spot is a perfect match for Etsy’s Color of the Year: sky blue. It’s the color of calm and tranquility—exactly what Cape Charles is all about. There is no well-trodden wooden boardwalk in Cape Charles. You also won’t find surfing-caliber waves. You will, however, find easygoing ripples, toddler-friendly beaches, and the most breathtakingly beautiful bay sunsets you’ve ever seen. Situated on the southern tip of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, Cape Charles is a short drive from bustling Virginia Beach, yet few have heard of it, much less strolled its tree-lined streets dotted with ornate Victorians. But this coastal gem that grew up as the last stop on a rail line is beloved by those in on the secret.
WHSV

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 272 on Monday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday. As of Monday,...
WHSV

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...
smithfieldtimes.com

Surry Power Station license renewed

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has approved Dominion Energy’s request to continue operating its Surry power plant into the 2050s. The plant is located near the southern bank of the James River in Surry County, about 7 miles outside the town of Surry and 12 miles from Smithfield. Its two nuclear reactors, which first went online in December 1972 and May 1973, produce about 15% of the electricity Dominion’s customers in Virginia and North Carolina receive.
smithfieldtimes.com

Surry approves solar farm

Surry County’s Board of Supervisors on May 6 approved a 240-megawatt solar farm that will span 1,750 acres across Surry and Isle of Wight counties. Roughly 360 acres will be on Isle of Wight’s side of the county border. Isle of Wight’s Board of Supervisors has scheduled a vote on their portion of the project for May 20.
13News Now
13News Now

Virginia Marine Police recover body from the James River

SURRY, Va. — Authorities recovered a body from the James River near Surry Thursday morning. A Virginia Marine Police spokesperson told 13News Now that someone found a body in the river near Mt. Pleasant Plantation around 8:45 a.m. Thursday. Marine Police recovered it around 10 a.m. There's no positive identification...
cbs19news

License renewal application for Surry Power Station nuclear units approved

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One of Dominion Energy's nuclear power stations in Virginia will continue to operate for another 20 years. According to a release, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved an application to renew the Surry Power Station's operating license. There are two nuclear units at the power station...