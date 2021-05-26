LOTS 5 & 8 Pennsylvania Ave, Surry, VA 23899

BUILDABLE LOT! BELOW ASSESSMENT! Come see this beautiful nicely wooded buildable land lot in the town of Claremont, close to Sunken Meadow and Claremont beaches. Suitable for stick built or modular home. It is close to 1/2 acre with a second parcel of .17 acres included in price. Has mature woods and road frontage, ready for your dream home! A few minutes from the private community beach and boat ramp access to the James River. Views of the Ferry and Jamestown from the community beach. Minutes drive away to Ferry to tour Williamsburg and Jamestown. Steeped in local history of Claremont with the Native Americans, John Smith, and Jamestown. Very rich in fossils, wildlife, protected birds, fish, crabs, and shrimp. Quaint friendly waterside community with local country stores. This lot is protected from river front storms but has easy access to use your stored water toys.