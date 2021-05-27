Cancel
Mason City, IA

On Mason City's North End, activity abounds

By Jared McNett
Globe Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction season is in full swing in Mason City, which means that all across town it won't be at all uncommon to see closed signs, orange cones and scaffolding while out and about. While the work on Monroe Avenue is one of the biggest projects of the summer, it's by...

globegazette.com
Mason City, IA
Mason City, IA
Mason City, IAKIMT

Mason City chamber wins digital campaign award

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota – The Mid-American Chamber Executives (MACE) have honored the Mason City Area Chamber of Commerce with its “Digital Campaign of the Year” award. MACE says the award is designed to honor the inventive media and digital platform content that has shown to push the boundaries of...
Floyd County, IAGlobe Gazette

Floyd County group pushing for two more supervisors on board

Less than a week after garnering enough petition signatures to spark a review of its county's budget, a group of Floyd County residents is out on the streets again, looking for signatures. This time, it's to expand their representation on the county's Board of Supervisors. On Thursday, nearly 30 members...
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

WATCH NOW: Kiwanis breakfast hits the air for area kids

Hundreds of Iowans were in attendance at the Mason City Municipal Airport on Saturday morning for the annual fly-in breakfast fundraiser. The fly-in breakfast was hosted as a joint effort between the River City and Clear Lake Kiwanis clubs and the North Iowa Air Service. The event was a big hit, with hundreds of people making their way to Mason City's airport on Saturday morning.
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

Mason City Memorial Day service set for May 31

Capt. Joan Platz was part of only the second graduating class from the United States Naval Academy that included women. Since that pioneering achievement in 1981, it has been commonplace for a woman to graduate from one of the most prestigious military institutions in the world. Platz will be the...
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

ICYMI: Victory for Mason City man as attorney curbs parking ticket appeal

For Pete's sake, the parking-ticket tangle a local business owner found himself in with Mason City officials has finally come undone. Last month, an attorney for Pete Kiroff filed a motion with the court to dismiss an appeal put forth by the city which had contested the magistrate's ruling in favor of Kiroff, who received a ticket last summer while parked in front of his well-known deli, Pete’s Kitchen, located on Sixth Street Southwest.
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

Iowa DOT Has Big Changes Planned For I-80/1st Avenue in Coralville [IMAGES]

When you look at the current aerial view of I-80 and 1st Avenue in Coralville above, it's pretty simple. There's not a lot going on there, as far as traffic patterns are concerned. However, as you look at all the new construction in the area, including Xtream Arena and University of Iowa Healthcare in the Iowa River Landing, the amount of traffic continues to increase. The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) has developed a plan to address those concerns for years to come.
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

WATCH NOW: The Florences fight for their country

Two hundred and seven years later the scorch marks still show on the White House. Two hundred and seven years ago the British burned the White House, the Capitol and the Library of Congress during the War of 1812, and John Lloyd Florence was there. Born in Prince William County, Virginia, in 1790, he enlisted in the army in 1812 and served in the Captain Moses Company of Virginia.
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

SIBLEY — An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created a thick plume of black smoke but no injuries were reported.
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

Skipper: Local journalism does make a difference

Late last month I used this space to report on the dilemma of Peter Kiroff, owner of Pete’s Kitchen, who had a problem with City Hall. Pete was allowing vehicles to park partially on the sidewalk in front of his business because he had safety concerns about parking in normal fashion on the narrow street. So vehicles were parked with passenger-side wheels over the curb.
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”
Mason City, IAMarietta Daily Journal

Mason City pioneer museum reopens after long closure

MASON CITY — For folks who work with the Kinney Pioneer Museum near the Mason City Municipal Airport, living history has been a little less alive over the past year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum, which has operated for 53 years, hasn’t been open to the public since July 2020 when its board of trustees unanimously voted not to open for the season.
Cerro Gordo County, IAGlobe Gazette

River City Rundown for Wednesday, May 12

Notice a jump in prices at the pump? If you haven't, you might want to fill up now because they're likely coming. The culprit is a cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline in the southeast. And that is where gas prices have gone up most drastically, but as we all know, it's a much smaller world these days and we're all connected.
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

Catching up with Mason City native and painter Charles Fritz

For an entire decade, Mason City native and painter Charles Fritz effectively lived and breathed the story of Lewis and Clark. To mark the bicentennial of the duo's expedition across the country, Fritz painted 100 works to tell their story in a way he thought was as accurate as possible. In the collection there are pieces about encamping, hunting, trapping and encountering Native Americans who would one day be driven from their land.
Mason City, IAKIMT

New pieces of art coming to River City Sculptures on Parade

MASON CITY, Iowa - The River City Sculptures on Parade is adding some new pieces. This year's parade will feature 29 new rotating sculptures that will be installed this coming Tuesday, as well as 7 new permanent sculptures. The artists who created these lovely works of art will be in town next week to see their creations on display. The rotating sculptures will be on display until next April, when they will either be returned to the artist or moved to another similar program. One existing piece, titled 'Rocky', will take up permanent residence at Southbridge Mall.
Mason City, IAKIMT

Cerro Gordo County Engineering Department set to move into new facility

MASON CITY, Iowa - Staffers with the Cerro Gordo County Department of Engineering are counting the days when the keys to their new facility are officially handed over. The roughly $3.5 million facility, located behind the county Law Enforcement Center on the west side of Mason City, will feature a wash bay, expanded garage, sign shop and offices, is a combination of three existing facilities. These include the Clear Lake shop, a sand/material lot on the east side of Clear Lake, and the South Federal Avenue shop. The sale of these properties is part of what is allowing the project to come in under budget. To help with further cost savings, the department is moving existing equipment into the new facility, and some work like aggregate removal, seeding and some interior work is being done by the department itself.
Iowa StateGlobe Gazette

NIACC receives $6,100 from auto dealers foundation

The Iowa Automobile Dealers Foundation for Education awarded $60,000 to 13 automotive programs at community colleges across Iowa as part of its ongoing efforts to support automotive education in the state of Iowa. The grants provide funds for equipment, tools and program development needed by each school. North Iowa Area...