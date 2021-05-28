764 Worsham Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23235

Welcome to 764 Worsham Road! A low maintenance, mostly brick, tri-level home, perched on a large corner .41 acre lot in the coveted neighborhood of Brighton Green. Conveniently located with easy access to Powhite Parkway, Carytown, Downtown, shopping, dining, hospitals and highly sought after Chesterfield County schools. This renovated 3 bedroom home boasts 1873 square feet, 1 car attached garage, mature landscaping, with circular driveway. Fantastic open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout most of the home. Eat-in kitchen with glass tile backsplash, recessed lighting, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and coffee station. Downstairs there is cozy family room with luxury plank vinyl flooring, crown molding and wood burning fireplace with brick hearth and mantle. Walk in laundry room with cabinets above. Additional room that makes for a great in-home office. Hall bathroom upstairs fully renovated! New paint throughout. Updated light fixtures. Toggle light switches throughout. Huge rear deck with privacy fencing in the back. Gutter guards. Pool membership is also available just a block away at the Brighton Green Community Association.