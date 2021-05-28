Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesterfield County, VA

764 Worsham Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23235

Richmond.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to 764 Worsham Road! A low maintenance, mostly brick, tri-level home, perched on a large corner .41 acre lot in the coveted neighborhood of Brighton Green. Conveniently located with easy access to Powhite Parkway, Carytown, Downtown, shopping, dining, hospitals and highly sought after Chesterfield County schools. This renovated 3 bedroom home boasts 1873 square feet, 1 car attached garage, mature landscaping, with circular driveway. Fantastic open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout most of the home. Eat-in kitchen with glass tile backsplash, recessed lighting, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and coffee station. Downstairs there is cozy family room with luxury plank vinyl flooring, crown molding and wood burning fireplace with brick hearth and mantle. Walk in laundry room with cabinets above. Additional room that makes for a great in-home office. Hall bathroom upstairs fully renovated! New paint throughout. Updated light fixtures. Toggle light switches throughout. Huge rear deck with privacy fencing in the back. Gutter guards. Pool membership is also available just a block away at the Brighton Green Community Association.

richmond.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield County, VA
Business
County
Chesterfield County, VA
Chesterfield County, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recessed Lighting#Family Room#Laundry Room#Welcome Home#Green Room#Dining Room#Open Kitchen#Kitchen Appliances#Toggle#Worsham Road#Garage#Hall Bathroom#Brick#Bedroom#Hardwood Floors#Glass Tile Backsplash#White Cabinets#Eat In Kitchen#Downtown#Coffee Station
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Richmond, VARichmondBizSense

The Agenda: Local government briefs for 5.17.21

TOD zonings, Southern States silos project on city planning agenda. The Richmond Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Full agenda here. Business on the agenda includes two requests for rezoning to TOD-1 Transit-Oriented Nodal District. WVS Cos. seeks the zoning for a site it owns at 4401 E. Main St., where it’s planning a six-story mixed-use building with 203 apartments. TOD also is sought by 1801 E Main LLC for a half-acre plot at 1801 E. Main St., which it purchased in November.
Richmond, VARichmond.com

Four Regal Cinema locations in the Richmond region to reopen May 14

Regal Cinemas, the second-largest movie theater chain in the U.S., is reopening four of its six theaters in the Richmond region on Friday. The company said the theaters are Regal Short Pump in Henrico County; Regal Westchester Commons and Regal Commonwealth in Chesterfield County; and Regal Southpark in Colonial Heights.
Chesterfield County, VAchesterfieldobserver.com

Tree removal for sidewalks angers Bon Air residents

Robin Mamunes looked stricken. Standing in front of her Bon Air home last Friday morning, tears flowing down her face, Mamunes told the Observer that three workers from Dominion Energy had just informed her the company will be taking down two mature trees in her front yard to accommodate the relocation of a power line along McRae Road.
Chesterfield, VAchesterfield.gov

Chesterfield Announces $25 Million Otterdale Road Improvement Project

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA — The Chesterfield Transportation Department is moving forward with a $25 million improvement project to address several drainage crossings along Otterdale Road that routinely flood during heavy rainfall events. A virtual meeting about the project is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 20....