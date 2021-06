CHICAGO (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. In the winter of 2020, Steven K. found himself on the phone with his father's caregiver trying to figure out the best way to deal with an incredibly difficult and emotional situation. If your loved one is in a long-term care facility, should you move them? Suddenly, Steve was overcome with anxiety and had so many questions. How do you move someone with dementia without upsetting them? How can you ensure their safety? How in the world do you get someone with dementia to remember to wear a mask?