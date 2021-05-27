Cancel
New Ulm, MN

Exhibits

By The Free Press
thelandonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVINE Adult Community Center — Membership show through Friday at 421 E. Hickory St, Mankato; open during center hours. The 410 Project — “The Distance Between Us” drawings and collages by Russ White through Sunday at 523 S. Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Four Pillars Gallery, New...

www.thelandonline.com
Related
Mankato, MNhot967.fm

CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour Turns Ten

On Saturday, May 22, thirty-one sculptures— representing over $300,000 of art from renowned artists throughout the country—will be installed as a part of the CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour’s tenth anniversary celebration. The Mankato Area Foundation is the Presenting Sponsor of this year’s special exhibition which showcases new and original works of art in a variety of styles, scales and mediums. To commemorate the anniversary, history and significance of CityArt, a variety of activities to engage community members and visitors of all ages are planned.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Promenading in the sunshine

NEW ULM — Cathedral High School held a Prom Grand March outside in the school parking lot, Saturday. The special prom march was attended by 28 couples. The grand march was an alternative to the traditional prom dances. It was a chance for the students to put on their finest attire and socialize outside of school. It also allowed parents to get their cherished prom photos.
Mankato, MNKEYC

Running for Heroes 5K off to a running start

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This Sunday, dozens of runners came out to participate in the Running for Heroes 5k in Mankato. The event was organized by Erik Jensen, who worked with the council to make the run possible. Jensen has been a part of Running for Rescue events in years prior.
Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Walking sculpture tour marking 10th anniversary

MANKATO — Several activities are planned to celebrate the CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour’s 10th anniversary May 22. The celebration is slated on a day when 31 sculptures will be installed at various sites in Mankato and North Mankato. The works, valued at a total of more than $300,000, were created by sculptors from throughout the country.
Minnesota Stateifallsjournal.com

Local student recognized

Kaitlin Stallard, International Falls, is among the 700 graduates of the 2021 spring semester of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena. Stallard graduated with an associate of applied science in dental hygiene. As a member of the Minnesota State system,...
Minnesota StateSouthern Minnesota News

Southern Minnesota pools are opening for summer 2021! Here’s the list.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to relax, so can Minnesotans can relax…poolside!. A number of local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2021, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away. Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:. North Mankato Swim Facility...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Six of the Best Campgrounds in Southeastern Minnesota

Camping season has arrived and I'm super excited to get out and explore the great outdoors with my family. There are some amazing camping spots right here in Southeastern Minnesota that everyone should check out!. Below you'll see six of the top camping opportunities in our area, from Cannon Falls...
Mankato, MNThe Free Press

Running for Heroes 5K supports veterans facing homelessness

MANKATO — As the founder and organizer for the annual Running for Rescues 5K, a benefit for the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society celebrating its fourth annual benefit in August, Erik Jensen knew he wanted to support veterans next. “I knew if I ever got to do a second...
New Ulm, MNJournal

What’s On Your Mind?

What’s the most important thing you learned in your time at Martin Luther College?. (Asked at the Martin Luther College commencement Saturday in New Ulm.
Mankato, MNsouthernminn.com

Partners for Housing: Updates on former motel

June 2021 will mark three years since a private ministry purchased and donated the former St. Peter Motel to Partners for Housing (P4H). Earlier in 2018, a ministry group had a vision to impact homelessness and reached out to the Greater Mankato Area United Way (GMAUW) to explore options. GMAUW made the connection between the anonymous donors and P4H. The organization, which up to that point had operated two emergency homeless shelters in Mankato, took incremental steps toward converting the motel into its first shelter outside of Blue Earth County.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Willkommen Committee meets with Frandsen leaders

NEW ULM — The Willkommen Committee of the New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce met with Brandon Reinarts, Vice President and Mike Schwartz, President of Frandsen Bank and Trust, and checked out the new look to the drive-thru at the downtown location. The new drive-thru consisted of making lanes wider, installing new monitors with crystal clear pictures, and providing rapid customer service with new tubes. The customer air-tube delivers the customers information from the drive-thru to the front of the building in less than 10 seconds’ flat. It allows the front desk area to serve multiple customers simultaneously. Frandsen Bank is continuing to focus on customer needs and market demand. That is why the decision has been made to close its south Frandsen bank location and improve services at a central location in downtown. The New Ulm locations employs over forty banking professionals. Frandsen bank continues to expand, currently serving Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin at over thirty-three locations. Improvements to buildings and enhancements are part of Frandsen’s continued strategy of providing the best customer service while keeping up-to-date with the changing times. Frandsen Bank & Trust is also nominated for Best Bank in Minnesota, to cast your vote visit: votemnbest.com/frandsenbank.
Mankato, MNKEYC

Mayo to relocate COVID-19 testing site to vaccination center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato is moving COVID-19 testing from the Madison East Center to its vaccination center at 1315 Stadium Road, effective Monday. Mayo says the move will allow them to host both COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at one consolidated and convenient location. To...
Mankato, MNthelandonline.com

Names and notables

The city of Mankato recently announced the winners of its 2021 Arbor Day Poster Contest. First place — Julia Campeau, fifth grade. Second place — Maya McMichael, fourth grade. Third place — Jacey Frederick, fourth grade. In recognition of Campeau's win, the city planted a tree in F.A. Buscher Park,...
Mankato, MNThe Free Press

Artist brings mental health to forefront

It began with a retreat a few years ago under terrible February Minnesota weather conditions — Mary Walchuk and a couple of friends made the trip to her husband’s aunt’s home in Waconia. The friends covered the floors in plastic to not get anything on the carpet. As an art...
Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Sudden lifting of mask mandates brings joy, wariness

The sudden end of mask requirements in Minnesota left people joyful but in some cases still a bit wary. “Everyone’s jubilant,” said Steve Wegman, owner of Weggy’s on Campus and several other businesses across from the university. “It’s like there should be a parade or something to mark it.”. Karla...
Mankato, MNkxlp941.com

City of Mankato’s Statement on Mask Policy

The City of Mankato’s mask mandate, which was overrode by the state’s mandate, expired September 2, 2020. Community members are encouraged to follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:. Those community members who are fully vaccinated may resume activities done prior to the pandemic without wearing...
Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Kids camps, activities back in play this summer

Janice Stratton is excited her two youngest kids can participate in organized activities again this summer. She signed 9-year-old Alisha up for an overnight horse camp and 6-year-old Christopher is enrolled in gymnastics and soccer camps. She said this is a nice change from last summer when most activities were...