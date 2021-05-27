Cancel
Samsung and Bayer Invest in A.I. Doctor App Ada Health

By Sam Shead, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAda Health has raised a $90 million funding round at an undisclosed valuation that brings total investment in the company up to around $150 million. "The app basically works like a WhatsApp chat with your trusted family doctor, but 24/7," CEO Daniel Nathrath told CNBC. Bayer led the round through...

www.nbcconnecticut.com
