Kane’s 15th annual Art in the Wilds art show is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 26 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 27. Because last year’s show had to be held virtually, all the artists who were juried into the 2020 show have been accepted into this year’s show, according to Director Merry Ryding, and all but four of the 2020 artists will be participating this year. Artists were chosen for the quality of their work, and with consideration to balancing the variety of media.