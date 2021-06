The Kansas City Chiefs have announced several roster moves following rookie minicamp, signing two tryout players and releasing two players from the 90-man offseason roster. The Chiefs officially announced the signings of WR Daurice Fountain and CB Manny Patterson. Both players were among the players present at rookie minicamp this weekend, trying out for a spot on the team. Fountain is a former 2018 NFL draft pick by the Colts and Patterson is a former 2020 UDFA who spent time with the Washington Football Team and the Houston Texans last season.