Fulton, NY

City of Fulton announces Tunes In June concert series

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFULTON — The city of Fulton has announced that the Tunes In June concert series will take place this year and run Wednesday’s in June at the downtown gazebo on South First Street in Fulton. The Tunes In June event has become a tradition, an event for professionals and community...

Auburn, NYmonroecopost.com

Local artists featured in Schweinfurth’s ‘Made in NY’

“Made in NY 2021” will open at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, on June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44% of the counties in New York state. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit and the...
Oswego, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

2021 Oswego County Fair cancelled

SANDY CREEK — In the wake of the cancellation of Oswego’s Harborfest, Oswego County Fair organizers this week announced the fair’s cancellation for the second year in a row. The fair — which had been scheduled for Aug. 4-8 — was cancelled because of a lack of funds and current...
Oswego County, NYiheartoswego.com

Shineman Foundation Supports Farnham to Continue Services in Mexico

Harbor Lights has served Oswego County, providing outpatient treatment services for people with substance use disorder from their Mexico location for decades. As the current owners, Stan and Ann Long, in preparing for retirement this year, reached out to Farnham Family Services to inquire about sustaining services in the Mexico location. Farnham was honored to take the torch, carrying on the Harbor Lights legacy of essential services, but needed seed funding to support the transition. The Richard S. Shineman Foundation stepped in to provide a $130,000 grant, ensuring that Oswego County would not lose critical service capacity. Stan shared “Upon my retirement I am relieved that the service we started 27 years ago will be carried on into the future with Farnham picking up the torch and continuing to offer quality substance abuse treatment to our clients and the rest of eastern Oswego County”.
Oswego, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

Health care hero: Dr. Christina Liepke is Zonta’s Amelia Earhart Woman of the Achievement

OSWEGO — When Oswego residents needed guidance and reassurance in the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, it came from a steely-eyed doctor. “We will get through this together,” Dr. Christina Liepke said on March 17, 2020 during a press conference with Mayor Billy Barlow and other local officials. “We are all neighbors and friends, so let us continue to act like that and be kind to each other.”
Politicsthoroughbreddailynews.com

Additional Belmont Stakes Racing Festival Ticket, Hospitality Options Now Available

The New York Racing Association has released updated ticket and hospitality options for the 2021 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival. The newly available ticket inventory reflects updated New York State guidance for large outdoor events that allows for fully vaccinated stadium sections to operate at full capacity. In accordance with those...
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
Fulton, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Seneca Hill Manor Resident, Administrator Discuss Pandemic Experience With Fulton Sunrise Rotary Club

FULTON – Roxanne Stuart and Jason Santiago recently spoke to the Fulton Sunrise Rotary Club. Stuart, a retired elementary teacher and former Rotarian, and Santiago, a current Rotarian, lives intersected through Seneca Hill Manor. She has been a resident at the Manor since Michaud Residential Health Services in Fulton closed and he is the Administrator at Seneca Hill Manor.
Oswego County, NYiheartoswego.com

2021 CAC Returning Board Members and Officers of Board

At a recent meeting of the Child Advocacy Center’s Executive Committee, CAC Executive Director Tory L. DeCaire congratulated all of the returning Officers of the Board including; John Zanewych as President, Doran Edmond as Vice-President (attending remotely), Thomas Ingram as Treasurer and Danielle Hayden as Secretary. Executive Director Tory L....
Oswego, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Pet Of The Week: Moose

OSWEGO – Barely 4 months old, Moose is personally acquainted with kids and other cats and loves them all!. He plays fast and hard, like a typical kitten, but he’s got an endearing purr that is sure to melt hearts. If you are interested in adopting, you can download our...
Oswego County, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Next Small Business Training Class to Be Held Online In June

OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center will host a small business training class for those interested in expanding or starting a small business in Oswego County. Classes will be held Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday, June 21 through Tuesday, June 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. online through SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center.
Fulton, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

HCSD announces graduation details; Fulton plans coming soon

OSWEGO COUNTY — The Hannibal Central School District (HCSD) Board of Education has unveiled its tentative plan regarding high school graduation, previewing what graduates should expect at the June ceremony. Meanwhile, Fulton City School District (FCSD) officials are awaiting feedback from constituents to make their graduation plans. Hannibal High School...
Oswego County, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Federal Credit Union Sponsors OCO Virtual Trivia Night May 20

FULTON – Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU) has signed on as a Silver Level sponsor for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Virtual Trivia Contest. Scheduled for Thursday, May 20, beginning at 6 p.m., OCO’s Virtual Trivia Contest offers teams of up to 10 people the chance to enjoy some friendly competition as they pool their trivia knowledge to answer questions on a wide range of topics such as history, sports, geography, entertainment and much more. The contest will consist of four rounds of questions.