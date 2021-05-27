Cancel
San Jose shooting, Capitol riot commission, 'Friends' reunion: 5 things to know Thursday

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVigil planned after San Jose mass shooting leaves at least eight dead. Officials are continuing to gather information Thursday after a gunman opened fire at a light rail yard in San Jose, California, killing at least eight people. Police spokesman Russell Davis said the shooter, a rail yard employee, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He said that other employees were among the victims. Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said bomb dogs alerted officers to the presence of explosives on the scene and a bomb squad was clearing buildings with a robot. "There are many, many components that we're continuing to discover," Smith said. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said on Twitter that a vigil honoring the victims would take place at City Hall Plaza at 6 p.m. PT on Thursday.

