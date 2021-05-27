Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

American Mensa Selects Los Angeles Toddler As Its Youngest Member

capradio.org
 2021-05-27

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Kashe Quest, 2, ranks in the top 2% of high IQs in the U.S. She knows how to read, speak Spanish, English and sign. She can name every U.S. state, and pick out elements on the periodic table. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

www.capradio.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Inskeep
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Mensa#Spanish#Copyright Npr#Capradio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Los Angeles, CALiterary Hub

Los Angeles: City of Angels, City of Immigrants

Early one morning, driving south, James Cordero described his grandfather’s crossing story in terms of the Mexican Repatriation, the 1930s forced mass deportation from the United States of Mexicans and Mexican Americans. Robert A. Cordero had originally crossed in the ’20s, part of one of the first waves pushed out, but he kept coming back. Cordero said his grandfather would sneak in, get caught, sneak in, get caught, same location, same agent, until the agent finally said, “If you do this one more time, you’re going to be locked up for good.” So his grandfather found another way in: he enlisted in the U.S. Army, kicked some ass, killed some Nazis. “And back then it was automatic,” Cordero said. “You got your naturalization when you left the military.”
New York City, NYcapradio.org

New York Teacher Drops Sick Beats For Grammar Lessons

DAVE ROBLES: (Rapping) Interjection's a word or a phrase that expresses emotion or exclamation. UNIDENTIFIED STUDENTS: Yeah. DAVE ROBLES AND UNIDENTIFIED STUDENTS: Write it, write it out, hey. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. That's Dave Robles. He teaches English in elementary school and created a curriculum called Grammar Raps. ROBLES: In Grammar...
Books & Literaturewypr.org

How Millennials And The Great Recession Inspired Elizabeth Gonzalez James' Debut Novel

Not so long ago, there was another economic downturn that hit young people especially hard. In the Great Recession, it was hard to find a job, any job, if you were just starting out your career in particular. That's the setting for Elizabeth Gonzalez James's debut novel called "Mona At Sea." Nothing is going right in Mona Mireles's life. It's 2008. The recession has taken Mona's job away from her before she can even start. Her parents' marriage is on the rocks, and she spends most of her days trying her best to avoid other people. It's the story of how an overachieving millennial loses her footing and struggles to get her life back on track, which, let's face it, has some resonance today. Elizabeth Gonzalez James joins me now. Hello.
Los Angeles, CAgetnews.info

Wound Institute of America Has Rebranded and Expanded Its Facility in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES – June 18, 2021 – Wound Institute of America, a California Primary Wound Care Center, announced a full rebranding and expansion of their medical facility. Wound Institute of America has completely redesigned its logo and created a new website that matches the new branding. The new website looks amazing and very attractive with great messaging of what the company is all about. It brings out the branding image and just in time for the new expansion of the facility.
Panama City Beach, FLPosted by
The Atlantic

A Grisly Skin Disease Is Creeping Into the American South

Three years ago, Laura Gaither and her family spent their summer vacation in Panama City Beach, Florida. One afternoon, while rinsing sand off her feet, the 35-year-old Alabama resident felt something biting her legs and noticed tiny black bugs on her skin. Gaither brushed them away, and later, when she described the bites to local residents, they told her that she had likely been bitten by sand flies.
Panama City Beach, FLNPR

Flesh-Eating Parasites May Be Expanding Their Range As Climate Heats Up

Three years ago, Laura Gaither and her family spent their summer vacation in Panama City Beach, Fla. One afternoon, while rinsing sand off her feet, the 35-year-old Alabama resident felt something biting her legs and noticed tiny black bugs on her skin. Gaither brushed them away, and later, when she described the bites to local residents, they told her that she had likely been bitten by sand flies.
Los Angeles, CAnationalgeographic.com

Los Angeles confronts its shady divide

A lack of tree cover in low-income areas has left many residents especially vulnerable to rising heat. It’s a legacy of the city’s design—and its history of racist policies. Miguel Vargas vividly remembers when he first understood the power of shade. He was in middle school, sprinting up and down...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
EatDrinkLA

Where to find the top 10 American foods in Los Angeles

America is such a melting pot that sometimes it seems that we don't have our own cuisine. However, if you ask any foreigner, they'll give you a good list of pure Americana foods. So now, you may be asking the question: where do I find the top 10 American foods in Los Angeles? Well, after reading this article, you'll think you've visited every state without even leaving California.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles News Beat

Lifestyle wrap: Los Angeles

(LOS ANGELES, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Los Angeles, CAoneedm.com

Electronic Dance Music Los Angels

It’s not a secret that Los Angeles is home to some of the biggest and most talented electronic dance artists in the world today. In particular, it is home to the likes of Above & Beyond, Kool House, Epic and others. The city also hosts many underground electronic music scenes that produce some of the best music known to modern day clubbers. It can be quite intimidating for someone new to Los Angeles to enter these scenes and get involved, however. There is plenty of information online to get you started, as well as helpful friends and local events to get you out into the scene and making connections.
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

Children Can Receive Free Lunches At Select Los Angeles Parks Through Aug. 9

Starting Monday and through Aug. 9, children up to 18 years old can receive a free lunch at select Los Angeles city parks. The Summer Food Service Program aims to ensure that children in Los Angeles have access to nutritious lunches when school is not in session. The menu, which meets USDA nutrition standards and the city’s Good Food Purchasing Policy, will include options like fresh deli sandwiches, salads, fresh fruit, vegetables and milk.
Los Angeles, CAApartment Therapy

This Photographer’s Los Angeles Rental Will Inspire With Its Soothing Scandi Vibes

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Through her job as a professional photographer in the entertainment industry, Nesrin Danan keeps busy touring with musicians, creating social content for celebrities and brands, shooting event photography for tech companies, and more. So when it came to decorating the 800-square-foot apartment in Los Angeles that she rents, she chose a mix of mid-century modern meets Scandinavian vibes to create a soothing sanctuary.
Los Angeles, CAcalifornianewstimes.com

Fund For Guaranteed Income’s Compton Pledge Initiative Selected as La2050 Finalist – Los Angeles Sentinel | Los Angeles Sentinel

Fund for the Compton Pledge Initiative for Guaranteed Income Selected as a La2050 Finalist. The· My LA2050 Grant Challenge Compton’s Pledge is recognized as one of the top ideas for transforming LA. Compton Pledge is excited to be one of the five non-profit finalists in the CREATE category. Fostering entrepreneurship, cultural diversity and inclusiveness. The LA2050 Grant Challenge is sponsored by charitable partners such as the Gold Hirsch Foundation and the Annenberg Foundation.
Los Angeles, CAhypebeast.com

Apple Has Refurbished an Iconic Los Angeles Theatre To Make Way for Its Newest Retail Space

Apple on Tuesday previewed its newest retail space — Apple Tower Theatre — which will be located in the historic Tower Theatre in trendy downtown Los Angeles. Considered to be one of Apple’s most significant restoration projects to date, the newest store saw the Apple team completely update the interior of the iconic movie house. As Apple’s 26th location in greater Los Angeles, the store will employ nearly 100 retail team members.