Charles City, IA

Iowa Supreme Court denies further review of Charles City man’s murder conviction

KGLO News
 6 days ago

CHARLES CITY — The Iowa Supreme Court has denied further review of a Charles City man’s murder conviction. Edgar Concepcion Junior was 14 years old when authorities say he raped and murdered his cousin, three-year-old Krystel Banes, in 2009. Concepcion was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree sexual abuse and child endangerment causing bodily injury by a jury in 2010 and was sentenced to life in prison without the opportunity for parole.

www.kglonews.com
