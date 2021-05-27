Iowa Supreme Court denies further review of Charles City man’s murder conviction

A Charles City man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into an apartment and threatening the person inside, according to KIMT. 25 year old Parelle Hayslett has been charged with second degree burglary. According to authorities, Hayslett kicked in the front door of an apartment in the 500 block of Hulin Street in Charles City. He then tried to force his way into the bedroom but the person inside held the door shut while they called 911. Hayslett allegedly threatened to kill the person inside while he was trying to gain access to the bedroom. He is being held in the Floyd County Jail on a $10,000 bond.