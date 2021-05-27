UEFA Fines Zlatan Ibrahimovic £45,000 for Financial Involvement With Malta-Based Betting Company
UEFA has fined Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic £45,000 for his involvement with a Malta-based betting company. The Sweden international was hit with a penalty and ordered to cease association with Bethard, whom he is an ambassador and co-owner of, since 2018. UEFA regulations explicitly prohibit players from having a financial interest in gambling companies, and have fined Milan along with the player too.www.90min.com