UEFA Fines Zlatan Ibrahimovic £45,000 for Financial Involvement With Malta-Based Betting Company

Zlatan Ibrahimovic picked up a knee injury in AC Milan’s 3-0 win against Juventus on May 10.© AFP. Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be out for at least two matches with a knee injury, just a month before the start of Euro 2020, AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli said on Tuesday. The Swede, who returned to international football in March after a five-year absence, suffered the injury during Milan’s 3-0 victory over top-four rivals Juventus at the weekend. Third-placed Milan, who sit three points above fifth-placed Juve in the race for the Champions League, visit Torino on Wednesday and face Cagliari this weekend.