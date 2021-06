Summertime in Texas means days full of sunshine, high temperatures, and any activity that provides relief from the heat. As Texans prepare to face another sweltering summer, they need to be prepared for the serious and unfortunately common accidents that come with the season. Sadly, Texas leads the country in fatal swimming pool accidents. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, 221 children ages 15 and under drowned in a pool or spa accident in Texas in 2019 alone. While swimming pools are a great way to cool off, relax, and enjoy the summer vacation with loved ones, they can also be extremely dangerous to guests if not properly maintained and protected by the property owner.