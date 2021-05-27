Cancel
Oswego County, NY

Oswego County Humane Society has new executive director

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSWEGO — The Board of Directors has promoted Katrina DeBaun to be the executive director for the Oswego County Humane Society. DeBaun will continue to provide leadership and advocacy for the organization. DeBaun, a local resident and SUNY Oswego graduate began working with the Humane Society just over three and...

