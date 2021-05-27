Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Two Dow stocks look like buys as the DJIA celebrates 125 years, strategists say

By Keris Lahiff, @kerisalison
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a major milestone: The blue-chip index turned 125 years old. Of course, the DJIA looks quite different now than when it was first published in The Wall Street Journal on May 26, 1896. None of the 12 original components remain, and its 30 members now include companies that were created decades later, like tech heavyweights Apple, Microsoft, Intel and Salesforce.

www.cnbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dow Stock#Djia#Global Stocks#Stock Trading#Growth Stocks#The Wall Street Journal#Salesforce#Cnbc#Trading Nation#Chantico Global#Lido Advisors#Boeing#Msft#Chief Market Strategist#Earnings#Pc Sales#Company#Estimates#Ceo#Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
Related
StocksDailyFx

Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Pare Gains on Soft ISM Manufacturing PMI

STOCK MARKET OUTLOOK: DOW, S&P 500, NASDAQ PEEL BACK ON DISAPPOINTING ISM MANUFACTURING PMI REPORT. Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq jump higher at the opening bell on Wall Street. Stocks give back early gains following lukewarm ISM manufacturing PMI data. The Dow Jones could maintain altitude if FOMC taper hawks...
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.13%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Oil & Gas, Basic Materials and Financials sectors led shares higher while losses in the Healthcare, Utilities and Technology sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.13%,...
StocksUS News and World Report

S&P 500 Dips, as Healthcare Weighs; Dow Ends Higher

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 dipped on Tuesday, with declines in healthcare and tech shares countered by energy and financial gains, as investors weighed the latest U.S. economic data for signs of a rebound and rising inflation. The S&P 500 financial sector hit a record high, while expected growth in...
StocksLife Style Extra

US close: Equities mixed as reopening stocks lead gains

(Sharecast News) - Wall Street stocks finished as they started on Tuesday, in a mixed state, as markets returned from an extended break for the Memorial Day long weekend. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.13% at 34,575.31, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.05% to 4,202.04 and the Nasdaq Composite was off 0.09% at 13,736.48.
Stocksinvesting.com

5 Tech Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes

With rising inflation, analysts are speculating that a stock market correction may be in the offing in the near term. Should that happen, we think it would be wise to bet on established tech stocks Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), SAP (SAP), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), and STMicroelectronics (STM) at lower valuations. The products and services these companies deliver are essential to the world and, hence, in the event of a broad market swoon, their stocks should rebound and deliver significant returns. Let’s discuss.While most tech stocks soared to unprecedented highs last year driven by investor exuberance, investors have been rotating out of tech stocks this year. This change in sentiment can be attributed to the reopening economy, which is motivating investors to seek undervalued cyclical stocks that have the potential to gain from the economic recovery at the expense of expensive tech stocks. Investors’ pessimism on tech stocks is evident in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 6.5% gains so far this year compared to SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s (SPY) 12.4% returns.
Marketskion546.com

Dow Jones Industrial Average Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a stock index comprised of 30 “blue-chip” US stocks. It is meant to be a way to measure the strength or weakness of the entire US stock market. The Dow began in 1896 with 12...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Sundial Growers Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

Shares of Alberta-based licensed cannabis producer Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) seem poised for a strong start to the week. The pot magnate's shares rose by as much as 14% on heavy volume in pre-market trading Tuesday morning. So what. Starting around the middle of last week, Sundial's shares -- along with...
StocksCNBC

Stock futures are lower after muted start to June

U.S. stock index futures were lower during overnight trading on Tuesday, following muted action on the first day of June. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 55 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were each down 0.17%. During regular trading, the Dow gained 47...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stocks To Buy And Watch: Chip Giants Applied Materials, Nvidia Top New Buy Points

Among the top stocks to buy and watch, chip giants Applied Materials (AMAT) and Nvidia (NVDA) are trying to break out past new buy points. IPO Leader Olo (OLO) and IBD Leaderboard stock TransDigm (TDG) are in or near new buy zones. Chip Giants Applied Materials, Nvidia Chip giant Applied Materials erased gains in…
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-S&P futures flat as investors bide time until key economic reports

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures: Dow up 0.12%, S&P flat, Nasdaq down 0.07%. June 2 (Reuters) - The latest leg of a surge in so-called “meme stocks” stood out in early moves on Wall Street on Wednesday, while futures tracking the main stock indexes were broadly flat ahead of closely watched economic data this week.
StocksCNBC

JPMorgan says buy puts in flagging momentum stocks like Tesla

Growth stocks saw their shares surge last year, but have hit a slowdown – which means options traders may have an opportunity to make money, according to JPMorgan. "The correlation of Growth and Momentum is broken, driven by a swift market re-allocation towards Value amid a view the economic reopening will drive inflation and interest rates higher, headwinds for stocks that benefit in deflationary environments such as Technology," the firm said in a note to clients.
StocksCNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. June was set for a positive start on Wall Street. Dow futures led the way Tuesday, with an over 250-point gain, more than 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 broke two-week losing streaks with weekly gains around 1%. The Nasdaq jumped 2% last week for its first two-week winning streak since mid-April. The Nasdaq, however, bucked May's uptrend, dropping 1.5% and ending a six-month winning streak. Investors already have Friday's May employment report in their sights, as well as the June 15-16 meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers.